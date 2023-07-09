the winning numbers of the draw 2,279 on Sunday, July 9

The Telekino of this Sunday, July 9 draws play No. 2,279 in Argentina. Here you can follow the results to be able to control your cardboard and also review the Rekino.

TELEKINO OF TODAY: control your cardboard

The Telekino game was drawn on Sunday, July 9, as is customary in Argentina. On this occasion, draw 2,279 was held.

We show you the results below so you can control the numbers and know who came out winners.

In addition to the original Telekino modality, Rekino also draws various prizes weekly with the number on the card (left side).

Among them, there may be cars, appliances or trips. Only sold cards are valid, with different winners every week.

Telekino 2,279: today’s results July 9

03 – 23 – 25 – 14 – 16 – 09 – 11 – 07 – 19 – 21 – 02 – 10 – 04 – 12 – 22

REKINO: results for today, July 9, to control cardboard

10 – 12 – 06 – 15 – 13 – 03 – 02 – 14 – 11 – 05 – 17 – 20 – 04 – 23 – 19

TELEKINO: HITS, WINNERS AND AMOUNT

15 WITNESSES, VACANCY: $38,653,583

14 HIT, 31 WINNERS: $64,742

13 HIT, 928 WINNERS: $925

12 HIT, 10,972 WINNERS: $600

11 WIT, 57,250 WINNERS: $300

Rekino: HITS, WINNERS AND AMOUNT

23 winners, with 14 correct answers, took away $54,942 each.

Telekino: when is the next draw

The next Telekino draw will take place on Sunday, July 16 and will be play No. 2,280.

How to play Telekino?

Each card, which costs $100, is printed with 15 numbers chosen at random from a total of 25 (the numbering always goes from 01 to 25). Then, from a bolillero with 25 balls, 15 balls are raffled weekly. If someone has all 15 matches they are the winner of the maximum jackpot. In the event that there are not 15 matches, the pot remains vacant and accumulates for the next play.

In this modality, bettors who achieve 14, 13, 12 and up to 11 matches on their card with those drawn in the act of drawing also win. Each category of winner (according to the number of hits) corresponds to a cash prize.

What is Rekino and how to play it?

On the other hand, the same 15 numbers are printed in the lower part of the card as in the middle part, but these are used to participate in a new draw for an extra cash jackpot that takes place after the Telekino. The rekino distributes his pot weekly, since if there is no winner with 15 hits, the pot is distributed among all the winners who achieve 14 matches on their card and it never remains vacant.

What other prizes does the Telekino give?

In addition to the Telekino and Rekino draws, different prizes such as cars, household appliances or trips are raffled weekly with the card number (on the left side of the card). Only the sold cards participate in this raffle, so there are winners every week.

On the official site you can also check your cardboard.

