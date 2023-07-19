the winning numbers of the draw 3,079 on Wednesday, July 19

On Wednesdays and Sundays the Quini 6 is raffled in Argentina. Know the results of the draw, what was the millionaire jackpot and everything you need to know about the game that belongs to the Social Assistance Fund of Santa Fe.

Pending this Wednesday’s edition, these were the winning numbers of the 3,078 draw on Sunday, July 16.

QUINI 6: THE RESULTS OF THE DRAW

TRADITIONAL DEL QUINI 6

05 – 06 – 10 – 28 – 42 – 43

On this occasion, the well remained vacant with more than $350 million.

THE SECOND OF QUINI 6

06 – 20 – 23 – 38 – 41 – 44

On this occasion, the well remained vacant with more than $100 million.

THE REVANCHE OF QUINI 6

02 – 06 – 17 – 18 – 43 – 44

On this occasion, the well remained vacant with more than $239 million.

ALWAYS COMES OUT OF QUINI 6

04 – 09 – 10 – 13 – 40 – 43

There were 25 winners, with 5 correct answers, who will walk away with more than $2 million each.

What is QUINI 6?

It is a poked game. This means that the amount offered in prizes (pool) is variable, and corresponds to a percentage of the proceeds. It belongs to the Social Assistance Fund of Santa Fe and has been developed since 1988, being from that moment the favorite game of all Argentines.

How to play QUINI 6?

The bettor randomly chooses 6 numbers out of a total of 46 ranging from ’00’ to ’45 inclusive’ and with them participates in the modalities he chooses. The Agent loads them into his betting capture system, delivering a ticket to the bettor.

The game has 3 betting modes:

TRADITIONAL (First Draw and Second Draw of Quini) REVANCHAS ALWAYS COMES OUT

The bet values, subject to updates, vary between 100 and 200 pesos, depending on the modality.

When is the QUINI 6 drawn?

2 weekly draws are held on Wednesdays and Sundays at 9:15 p.m.

