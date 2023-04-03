Finally this Monday, she was released Regina Lina Beatriz Utrerathe woman who had been arrested on Wednesday of last week in Córdoba, on the E-53 route, after having a strong altercation with the Caminera police.

“I am not going to leave this like this, the police had excess, abuse in the form. It seems to me an excess, this is not going to be like that. These young boys, they are not ready. The crimes did not exist,” he said this afternoon in dialogue with Telefé Córdoba.

The woman confirmed that the troops They asked him for “a bribe”. And he said why he reacted as he did: “The insults, the provocation and the bribery that they ask me for. That makes me react. This was all done on purpose and I am going to prove it,” she added.

After being sorry for what happened, she insisted that she was harmed in many ways. “We are going to review it, they have partially taken it, they have damaged my public image. I regret the reaction but this is not going to be like this, ”she confirmed.

“I had already had a problem in Carlos Paz, it is a new vehicle and it has the entire automatic system. Caminera de Carlos Paz gives me a fine, it was not appropriate to pay it because the electricity was in good condition as requested by Caminera, ”she said about the fact

“When it is daytime, at siesta, the light dims and for Caminera it is as if it were not on. It took me 20 minutes to explain and they refused to listen, they were refused to listen. That’s why I say that they spent two hours giving explanations, they locked me up, one of them put his foot on the wheel where he couldn’t go back, another got in front and threw me in front of the hood of the car. It was two hours. At last I had to react and sought help outside. What kind of road safety did they give? It was a lesson with me,” said the woman to that medium.

Regarding her arrest and what happened while she was in jail, she said: “I had to go back and forth a lot of times, a lot of errors in the procedure, they did not tell me that I was going to be arrested, at no time did they give me the opportunity to file a complaint. They won’t let me call the lawyer. I had three policemen ahead of me and I was left in front of a dungeon without telling my truth”.

“I am relieved, calm, thanks to the lawyer, I was desperate, I suffered tachycardia in here. I left my life paralyzed on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. I want to say something, the first person I want to apologize to is my son, my son does not deserve this, having a mother imprisoned for an unfair cause. I ask my son Nicolás to forgive me, I am his life support and I ache for my son. And thank a friend who was made of iron, ”she said.

“I am going to do everything necessary to do justice, it is not fair that this happens. Now I want to go home, give my son a big hug, “she finished.

