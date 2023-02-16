Want to drink a cup of milk tea, but get scolded for no reason, who can bear it?

According to Thumb Video, on February 13, in Anshan, Liaoning, a woman posted a video saying that she was insulted by the power source when she asked for a cup change in Naixue.

Ms. Xiaoyu said that she went to Naixue with her friends to buy a new co-branded product that day, and wanted to take a photo as a souvenir, but they got an ordinary cup, not the co-branded Prince Cup, so she asked if they could change the cup.

The clerk gave one and said that it would be doubled, so Xiaoyu agreed, but when he came to get the straw again,I heard from my friend that when I left, I was insulted by the clerk SX, and I also argued that I was talking about other people.

At the request of Ms. Xiaoyu and her friends,Another clerk apologized instead, but the abuser never came forward, let alone apologized.

In this regard, many netizens said that the service of Nayuki’s clerk is indeed very average, and the attitude is getting worse and worse. Of course, not all of them are like this.

Some netizens pointed out that we should be more careful about Naixue’s joint cups, and they are all limited.