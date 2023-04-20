The woman he invited to his house stole all his dollars after watching “Extermineitors II” together

It is not the first case of robbery under deceit with these characteristics and surely it will not be the last. However, the details that the victim of the incident gave went viral, not only because of the modality but also because of the mention of an old 90’s movie in her story.

The 40-year-old man recounted the dramatic situation he experienced last Saturday in the La Delicia neighborhood, Rosario, when he received a woman he had met more than a year ago at a nightclub in the city.

That night, the two shared a drink and exchanged their phone numbers. “We met again only once, in a cafe. Then we lost contact, ”revealed Mariano, who was not surprised to receive a new message from her.

“I invited her to my house and she arrived around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. We drank some mates, prepared something to eat, and then took a nap. We woke up and she told me that she wanted to have a fernet, so we went to a supermarket to buy some things and came back, ”Mariano told TN.

During the meeting, he specified that the young woman, named Jessica and nicknamed “Luli”, was exhibiting herself in a good humor and easygoing. “There was nothing strange. Maybe I saw another personality in relation to the one she had known, but everything was normal, ”she said.

However, around night he did begin to distinguish another type of behavior. “I told him to put on a movie and we threw ourselves on the couch to watch Exterminators II, with Emilio Disi and Guillermo Francella. It was there, while we were watching the movie, that I perceived something strange, ”he recalled.

Mariano explained that “Luli” did not drop the cell phone. She was restless, uncomfortable, while she answered messages. She paid little attention to the movie and kept her eyes on the phone. Her concentration on what was happening on the screen was nil.

After dinner, around 11 p.m., Mariano opened the door of his house to take out the trash. He thought about leaving her against the wall so as not to open the gate that leads to the street. However, after thinking about it for just a few seconds, he took the keys and left the bag in the flowerbed.

When he turned to go back into his house, two men and a woman surprised him by pushing him, forcing him to enter his property. Quickly, after being beaten, they tied his hands and feet and blindfolded him: “I saw an armed man. Another told me that if he took off my blindfold, it was a ticket ”.

A few weeks ago, Mariano had been fired from a job where he was paid informally. “They gave me money that I quickly changed into dollars to have savings. I earned that money with a lot of sacrifice,” said the victim.

They were, in total, 800 dollars and more than 100 thousand pesos located stored in a drawer. “I never told them that she had lost a job or that she had that money. However, they found it. I was not afraid, all I wanted was for my dog ​​not to get hurt,” Mariano recalled.

After the robbery, in which they also took the fernet, slippers and two machines (one with smoke and the other with lighting), the young woman who was next to him escaped with the other three criminals. “They took my cell phone, so I have no way to contact her. I don’t use Instagram and I don’t have it on Facebook. I can only contribute that she has a tattoo on her throat and another on her right cheekbone, ”Mariano said.

During these hours, her neighbors come to provide her with food and money until she manages to find a job and can settle down again. “I always fought it alone. My parents passed away and I dedicated myself to work, always with a lot of sacrifice. Today I am surviving thanks to the neighbors”.

