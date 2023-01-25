The woman watched the movie at minus 14 degrees and was frozen to the wall to exit. Netizens: This is a 5D movie.

On January 24, Cangzhou, Hebei.A woman went to watch a movie in an unheated theater, but she was so cold that her knees hurt so much that she couldn’t stand up, so she walked out slowly while leaning on the wall.

According to reports, Ms. Li said that she booked the tickets years ago. At that time, she knew that the theater was not heated, but considering the room, how cold can it be?

Unexpectedly, the temperature suddenly dropped in the past two days, the lowest dropped to -16°C, and it was -14°C when I was watching a movie.

The woman said that although the cold plot is not too distracting,But because the ticket price is quite expensive, it’s not worth it not to watch it, so I waited till the end of the movie.. It turned out that at the end of the movie, I realized that my knees were frozen and I couldn’t stand up, so I had to walk out of the movie theater with the help of the wall.

Judging from the movie tickets posted by the woman, the ticket price is 57.9 yuan, and the ticket change fee is 5 yuan.

Netizens said:

After all, it must be cold for the earth to be pushed out of the solar system.

More than 50 yuan, the fare is so expensive and there is no heating?

Is it worth freezing your body to see a movie?