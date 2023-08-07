The woman who was missing more than two weeks ago appeared in Neuquén

The woman who was intensely wanted by the Neuquén Police was found on Saturday. It was aboute Jessica Leonor Mendez, 35 years oldwhat she was missing since july 21 and had been reported by the mother last Tuesday. Finallyappeared on the weekend.

Police sources had reported that it was “the mother who made the complaint” last August 2. Although he had been absent from his house in the past, it was never for such an extended period, which worried his close ties.

They had reported that at the time of leaving home in Monte Hermoso street of Neuquén capital She was dressed in black leggings, a black shirt with flowers, and a gray jacket. Besides, she was with his cell phone and other belongings.

Finally, police sources confirmed that the woman showed up last saturday.





