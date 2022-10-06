The Swedish Academy has chosen a woman for the Nobel Prize in Literature. And he chose her, Annie Ernaux, 79, who has always claimed to be “outside the circuits of literature”. The writer who publishes l’Orma with the publisher in Italy has long been in the running for the top prize. But she has always rejected the request for preview interviews with one of her sweet smiles, and not out of luck: “I really don’t think I can win the Nobel, I don’t the physics of the role for some things, I’m not in the main stream ». But no, powerful and profound like her literature at the end of her Annie made it, like so many protagonists of her novels, she has been able to convert the difficulty into the ability to conquer the beyond. With the book Years won the Nobel. And to those who complimented her, immediately after her announcement, he replied that he was “a woman frozen, but this time with her joy”. Then in front of the Swedish TV cameras, serious as only she knows how to be, she declared: «The victory of the Nobel Prize for literature is a” great honor “and a” responsibility “».

Annie Ernaux, born in Normandy in 1940, is the sixteenth author from beyond the Alps to receive the Nobel Prize for literature, making France the country that has received the most in the history of the award. Her autobiographical books about her, among the most famous Years (The years) and L’evenement (The event), have been studied and published all over the world. In the short portrait that her Italian publisher dedicates to her on her website, L’Orma, we read that “her work was consecrated by Gallimard, who collected her main writings in a single volume in the prestigious Quarto series” Ernaux, the Italian publisher continues, «he has reinvented the ways and possibilities of autobiography, transforming the story of his life into a sharp tool for social, political and existential investigation. Considered a contemporary classic, she is loved by generations of readers and students ».

The interview on Tuttolibri – Annie Ernaux. To return myself I stopped being kind to men (and forgiving them), of Laura Pezzino

Ernaux is a French writer, teacher and feminist whose brilliant literary career is enriched by many prestigious awards. Only her Her years, she earned her the Marguerite Duras award, the François Mauriac, the Prix de la langue française and the 2016 European Witch Prize.

The writer was born in Lillebonne, France, on September 1, 1940, into a family of very humble origins. She studies at the Université de Rouen and later obtains the teaching qualification in a high school as a teacher of modern literature.

In the seventies she was active in the feminist movement and collaborated with Le Monde writing articles with a political background. She is married and divorced, she is the mother of two children. Her literary career began in 1974, when she published her first novel, Gli amori vuoti. Among the awards that have been attributed to her, perhaps the most prestigious were the Marguerite Yourcenar prize for her career in 2017 and the Hemingway prize for literature in 2018. she Who knows that in 2021 she will win the Nobel Prize for Literature .

In her novels (published in Italy by L’Orma), which are now about twenty, Annie Ernaux tells somehow salient episodes of her life. Many of her works can in fact be said to be autobiographical. The themes she deals with are often related to the world of women: the relationship with sex, abortion, motherhood; but we also find themes such as the father figure, mourning, politics.

His most famous novel is perhaps Years, the story of an entire generation through the memories of a single individual, who, as we have already anticipated, has been awarded multiple awards. Her other works include The Other Daughter, a novel about a macabre story of a lost daughter whose death is hidden from her other sister (during her childhood, the author lost her little sister); The event, which tells of a woman’s unwanted pregnancy and her experience of her in an attempt to stop it (also here the autobiographical reference to a spontaneous abortion).

And then again Il posto, among whose pages we find memories that describe the life of the author’s father; Shame, a narrative that starts from an episode that shocked Annie Ernaux deep within her when her father once attempted to kill her mother; A woman, who instead tells the life and death of the author’s mother.

Sonia Bergamasco at the Turin Book Fair: “I give voice to Annie Ernaux” news/il_premio_nobel_per_la_letteratura_2022_va_alla_scrittrice_franceseannie_ernaux-10557356/&el=player_ex_250345″>

Novels

Annie Ernaux published her first novel in 1974, The empty cabinets (trad.it. 1996), followed by The frozen woman (1981; trad.it. 2021) which retraces the stages of her marriage. In 1984 the writer won the Renaudot Prize for The place (trad. it. 2014), the autobiographical account of his relationship with his father and of the childhood years spent in a small town in deep France.

In his later works, too, they focus on autobiographical episodes: the passionate relationship with an Eastern European man in Simple passion (1991; trad.it. 1992), the relationship with parents in The shame (1997; trad.it. 1999) her abortion in The event (2000; trad.it. 2020), the death of his mother in A woman (1988; trans. It 1998), Alzheimer’s disease in I haven’t gotten out of my night anymore (1997; trad.it. 1998).

His memories, Years (2008; trad.it. 2015) are considered by many to be his major work. Ernaux writes about herself in the third person providing a vivid glimpse into French society from the second post-war period to the early 2000s with the intent of describing the story of a woman and the social transformations she experienced.

In 2011 it came out The other daughter (trad.it. 2016), a short novel on the author’s childhood, followed by the novel Memoria di ragazza (2016; trad.it 2017), focusing on Ernaux’s experience as an educator in a summer camp.

“The library, my privilege”

Ernaux has never made any secret of it: the library, the great library of my house is my greatest privilege, because books “help to mend the tears”. And the books when they were offended in the family caused her great suffering: «My father told me that he did not read because the books were not the reality. I was shocked ». And its objective in literature is not so much to tell itself as to restore a shared memory as close as possible to the truth and it does so by merging the personal ego with a collective ego (therefore political: the example of the Years is masterful) where each reader is can project.

The difference between her and Proust

Since memory is one of the cornerstones of his literature, several journalists asked him what the difference is between you and Proust and she explained, always with a smile: “Proust’s memory, like mine, was based on sensations, but his was always very personal, intimate, based on reminiscences linked to moments in his life. My memory is more social and historical, and less tied to me, even though I always remain its receptacle ».