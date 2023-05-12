Home » The women’s and men’s hockey teams from Córdoba, in the semis of the Argentino de Mayores
The women’s and men’s hockey teams from Córdoba, in the semis of the Argentino de Mayores

The selected Cordovan Ladies and Gentlemen They qualified this Thursday to the semifinals of the Argentine Senior Championship that is played in Tucumán. The female team will seek a place in the final against Buenos Aires, while the men will face their pair from Mendoza. Both matches can be followed live on the Youtube channel of the Argentine Hockey Confederation.

The women’s team finished in second place in Zone B of the contest. The girls closed the qualifying phase with a 2-2 draw against San Rafael and this Friday they will cheer, at 1:00 p.m., against Buenos Aires, which won Zone A with an ideal score, one of the semifinals. The other will be disputed by Mendoza and Bahía Blanca, from 5:00 p.m.

On the day that closed the group stage, Córdoba equalized against the San Rafael team and was left with four units as Mendoza’s guard, who won the zone with an ideal score.

On the men’s side, the day closed with a loss and a tie, but with the win on Wednesday they totaled four units and finished in second place in Zone B behind Buenos Aires, which won all the matches.

In this way, the boys will cross over to Mendoza in the semifinals (Zone A won) on Friday from 3:00 p.m.; while Buenos Aires will play the other semifinal against Litoral, from 7:00 p.m.

In the morning and against Buenos Aires, the tournament’s top candidate, Córdoba fell 6-0; at night he recovered and tied with Salta 2-2.

