This Thursday the news of the death of actress Maria Onetto. She was found dead at her home in Palermo. The cause of her death is still unknown. Upon learning of her death, different personalities and leaders addressed them a few words, including Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



“Horrible news about the death of María Onetto. Great actress and great partner.”, lamented the head of the Senate.

The news was confirmed by the Argentine Association of Actors, through its account on the social network Twitter: «It is with great pain that we say goodbye to our affiliate, the beloved actress María Onetto. Her prestigious and extensive career includes work in theater, film and television. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

The actress had trained with great masters of the scene, such as Hugo Midón, Ricardo Bartís, Javier Daulte, Augusto Fernandes and Luis Agustoni, among others.

Throughout his career, he participated in various films like “Wild Tales”, “The Headless Woman” and “Puzzle”, Meanwhile in theater intervened in various works: «The house of Bernarda Alba», «Scraping the cross» and «The death of a salesman», and on television he worked in various strips as “Montecristo”, “Killer Women” and “Water Winds”.

They are last appearance on the small screen was in the series that Star+ broadcast, «Ringo«, about the life of boxer Oscar ‘Ringo’ Bonavena, who died in 1976, and in which he played his mother, Doña Dominga.

_ With information from Argentine News



