This Saturday premieres, in Ámbito Histrión (Chubut 240, Neuquén) the work “The Man in the Gray Suit” by Christian Cardozo, directed by María Velaz and starring Soledad Gaona and Pablo Cosa. The musical arrangements are in charge of Daniel Buyanovsky, technical operation by Max de la Parra, photography by Andrea Jara and costumes and graphic design by Jazmín Mer.

The work can be seen this and all on Saturdays in March and April, at 9:30 p.m. Advance tickets are purchased by calling 0299-154530771. in dialogue with BLACK RIVERAna María Velaz, tells details of this particular staging.

Q: Why did you choose this discipline as an artistic expression?

R: It seems to me that more than a choice as an artistic expression, this has been an encounter with the theater, a space in which I can channel my emotions, play and work creatively.

Q: What can you tell about the choice of work to debut as a director?

R: I tell you that it is a work that I started writing in a pandemic and when I blocked myself I gave it to Christian to finish it. He gave it a great twist and so we were exchanging ideas until he finished it and I immediately started rehearsals.

Q: How did you approach this directing job?

R: I had already directed “Microteatro”. Although the process is very different, having that experience helps a lot. It takes a lot of effort, commitment and time.

Q: For an actress, what was it like to transition into the role of director?

R: Being in the direction gives me the chance to express myself from a very different place than acting and with a very personal perspective.

Q: What is the play’s dramaturgy about?

R: The work talks about life, inquires about the passage of time, its consequences, what one does with time and what time does with one. It is a work of very powerful images where sound and music occupy a transcendental place, with a staging that surprises.

Q: What will the staging be like?

R: The staging is wonderful, you will be surprised. I like to work a lot with images and it is one of the things that stands out in this work.

Q: How did you select the cast?

R: I thought a lot about the cast: it’s not easy when there are so few actors on stage, but one day you wake up and say it’s them. I am happy with the choice because they have done a wonderful job in these months of work.

Q: What is your training in theater?

R: I began my training with Gustavo Azar 13 years ago and since then I have continued to conduct acting and directing workshops.

Q: Was there any influence from Pablo Todero, a great construction director, for you to start directing?

R: With Pablo I took direction workshops and all the time he encourages us to carry out projects. I agree with you that he is a great director and let me tell you that he is very generous with his knowledge and he was always accompanying us in this great project.

