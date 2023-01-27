Listen to the audio version of the article

Sunday 29 January during the 24th edition of the World of Fashion event, at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, the editorial staff of Moda24 will be awarded one of the World of Fashion Awards, a recognition that is given to participating stylists and personalities involved in the promotion of fashion, of art and ethical projects.

«The editorial staff of Moda24, the newspaper of the Sole 24 Ore born in 2012, tells the fashion industry and the excellence of Italian style in the newspaper and on the group’s digital channels, through business stories, interviews with the protagonists, the story of innovations and strategies of the Italian fashion system, with particular attention to issues related to sustainability and the enhancement of know-how – reads the motivation for the award -. These are the same motivations that, in dialogue with other cultures of the world, have animated the World of Fashion since the first edition and it is for this reason that we decide to confer the World of Fashion Award with a special mention for the work done by doctors Giulia Crivelli, Chiara Beghelli and Marika Gervasio».

The awards are made by the Goldsmith Master of the Sanremo Festival Michele entrusted. Other prizes will be awarded to the l’étoile of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma Susanna Salvi and to the singer-songwriter Pierdavide Carone.

World of Fashion, an event conceived and organized by Nino Graziano Luca, was born in 2008 as an opportunity to present and enhance the work of international fashion talents, intending fashion as a platform for dialogue and encounter between different styles and cultures. Over the years it has hosted about sixty stylists from 30 countries, such as Egypt, Libya, Dubai, Argentina, Albania, Bulgaria, Thailand, South Africa, China, India, Iran. The guests of the 24th edition, which will be held on Sunday 29 January at 6 pm in the halls of Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, are the couturier Raffaella Curiel, who will propose her collection Noname by Raffaella Curiel Milano; the Dutch Addy Van Den Krommenacker, who in her career has dressed actresses such as Julia Roberts and artists such as Courtney Love; from Libya and Paris Nabil Younes, and the young Italian stylists Azzurra Di Lorenzo and Raffaella Pignataro.