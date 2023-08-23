“The world upside down”: Vannacci ranks first among best-selling books. The work against women, gays and migrants surpasses “Three bowls” by Murgia

The world upside downthe pamphlet written by the general Roberto Vannacci which targets migrants, homosexuals and feminists, is the best-selling book in Italy. After the indignation, the controversies and the clashes within the majority, here is the official figure.

“Gays are not normal”, storm for the book of the army general who also attacks migrants and feminists. Crosetto: “Personal ramblings” August 17, 2023

The confirmation comes from Gfk, one of the most authoritative companies in monitoring the publishing market, which provides weekly sales rankings to various newspapers. The classification relating to the period from 14 to 20 August leaves no doubts: the volume written by the general takes first place. The difference is remarkable, almost double the copies sold compared to Three bowlsthe collection of short stories by Michelle Murgia published shortly before his passing, which sits firmly in second place despite the enthusiasm and engagement of the public at the time of his passing. Broadly speaking, Gfk data show that for every 100 copies sold of The world upside downonly 55 of them are sold Three bowls of Murgia. According to a calculation made by Bruno Ruffilli in Repubblica, Vannacci would obtain a gross profit of 6.58 euros for each copy sold, and multiplying this figure by the 22,000 copies declared by his circle, we would arrive at a total gross of around 145,000 euros. . At least so far.

What the Gfk rankings reveal

It must be said that Gfk does not offer absolute data on Vannacci’s sales: its rankings only reveal the position in relation to other competing books and the proportion of copies of each volume. However, given the sudden rise to the top positions and the meteoric launch, the 22 thousand copies declared by the general’s entourage seem plausible, and this figure is likely to increase further. A success undoubtedly favored by the media echo, which began on Thursday 17 August and has known no setbacks. The mid-August period also contributes, typically not very favorable for sales in physical stores, where transactions are scarce: a circumstance that has allowed The world upside downpublished in print form via self-publishing on Amazon, to dominate unchallenged.

Controversy on Amazon: the book incites hatred, withdraw it

The position of the US giant is at the center of attention due to its failure to condemn the misogynistic, racist and homophobic contents of the book, which could fuel feelings of hatred and for this reason – the associations ask – it should be censored by Amazon. Vannacci tried to justify himself by stating that, although it is execrable, “hate is a feeling, an emotion that cannot be repressed in a courtroom.” “If this is the era of rights then, as Oriana Fallaci did, I also loudly claim the right to hate and contempt and to be able to freely express them in the due tones and manners” she added. Vannacci’s book – as reconstructed by Bruno Ruffilli in Repubblica – was created in compliance with Kindle Direct Publishing guidelines and, from the outset, the author distanced himself from any possible illegal action that could derive from interpretations of the text. If the text advocated outright anti-vaccine ideas or denial of the Holocaust, Amazon would have the right to withdraw it from sale under its own rules, but that would not be the case.

Culture bonus no longer available to purchase the book

Meanwhile, as verified by many users, the culture bonus and the teacher bonus are no longer available for the purchase of General Vannacci’s book. As far as we learn, this would be an internal measure at Amazon, which however has not been publicly announced by the company. “A little good news after the pressure of recent days from us and a large part of civil society,” he explains rosary coconut, president of the Gaynet association. “After reading the book – continues the activist – we remain in the firm conviction that it is a text largely against the constitutional provisions, which spreads discriminatory ideas against women, against differences and between social classes, which is why Vannacci, according to the letter of military justice, he deserves radiation. It is not a matter of opinion, but of substantial respect for the founding values ​​of our republic, with all due respect to those who, like Salvini and part of the majority, think that the issue of homosexuality is outdated. Let them try to tell it to the people attacked, 1 every 3 days, to those who no longer have a roof because they have been kicked out of their homes, to families who have the birth certificates of their sons and daughters literally ripped away. There is a shameful race to see who is more homophobic on the right that is played out on our skin”.

Do you want to tell us your story? Write to Diversity Editor (Click here). Also on Facebook (Click here), Instagram (Click here), Twitter (Click here), LinkedIn (Click here).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

