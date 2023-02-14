Source title: The world‘s first virtual idol group 13 popular singers sing “Our Time”

"Dig the lotus root! This combination is so handsome!" "Wow~ Godly combination, each has its own characteristics, and it sounds good!" What combination made music fans sigh so much? This year's Lantern Festival,The world's first song "Our Time" jointly sung by 13 popular virtual idols was launched on Kugou,Received a lot of praise from fans.This is also the world's first "fairy lineup" that gathers virtual idols in various fields such as music, games, news, etc.——Beyond AI, Shanbao, Lingyuan yousa, CCTV Little C, Xingtong, Liberte, virtual person Qiyue, Nuoya Noah, Lumi, Luna, Luya, Dianzanxian, Afaer boy group Dream Linkage, group singing. This song uses popular lyrics and electronic music style, with the characteristic singing voices of 13 virtual idols, reflecting the trend of the generation Z people pursuing cross-dimensional entertainment, virtual idols are ushering in a good era of rapid growth. At present, "Our Times" has been launched on the Kugou Music platform. Just search for "Our Times" on Kugou Music to receive mysterious signals from the virtual world and listen to the sound of new-age technology. The rhythmic "Our Time" not only conforms to the youthful and energetic image of the "virtual idols", but also matches the warm and sunny voices of 13 "virtual idols" "Replace all loneliness with surging, when youth blooms, butterflies will "Zilai" directly hits people's hearts and heals everyone. It is worth mentioning that this song fully embodies the voice characteristics of every "virtual idol singer": the clear and ethereal beyond AI, the cute and sweet voice of Shanbao, and the clear vitality of CCTV's little C… As the song's AI sound library engine——Kugou Music[Lingyin Engine]provides technical support for the "singing" of "virtual idols", so that each "singer" has rich voice expression and has its own unique attributes. It is understood that "Lingyin Engine" is a sound synthesis black technology developed by Kugou Music's Apollo Sound Laboratory. It uses a self-designed deep neural network model, which can highly restore and reproduce the singer's voice characteristics. Previously, with the support of "Lingyin Engine", Kugou Music has continuously realized the implementation of AI technology in more digital music application scenarios and interactive gameplay, and successively launched a number of AI singers and singles. In June 2022, Kugou launched the first star AI singer "Beyond AI" based on Yang Chaoyue's real voice. Since its launch, "Beyond AI" has "sung" more than a hundred songs covering Mandarin and Cantonese, and launched "Tang Chao", "Yuan Universe", "The Covenant of the Galaxy" and other "Beyond AI" original songs. In addition to singing, "Beyond AI" can also transform into a storyteller to tell stories to fans, communicating with people as if it were a real person, more authentic and interesting, and has gained a large number of fans. Since then, Kugou Music has also created the first AI singer matrix, and successively launched 7 AI singers including Fanbao AI, Wen Yixin, Zheng Yu, Fan Ru, Wang Ming, Tong Jun, and Zhang Yichen. From the launch of the first star AI singer "Beyond AI", to the creation of the first AI singer matrix, to the launch of the world's first single jointly sung by 13 virtual idols, Kugou Music's "Lingyin Engine" in AI voice Technology continues to explore. At present, this technology has applied for nearly 20 invention patents, and has successively won many awards such as "Excellent Case of Service Trade in Guangdong Province in 2022" and "2022 Digital Innovation Leading Award".

This song uses popular lyrics and electronic music style, with the characteristic singing voices of 13 virtual idols, reflecting the trend of the generation Z people pursuing cross-dimensional entertainment, virtual idols are ushering in a good era of rapid growth. At present, “Our Times” has been launched on the Kugou Music platform. Just search for “Our Times” on Kugou Music to receive mysterious signals from the virtual world and listen to the sound of new-age technology.

The rhythmic “Our Time” not only conforms to the youthful and energetic image of the “virtual idols”, but also matches the warm and sunny voices of 13 “virtual idols” “Replace all loneliness with surging, when youth blooms, butterflies will “Zilai” directly hits people’s hearts and heals everyone.

It is worth mentioning that this song fully embodies the voice characteristics of every “virtual idol singer”: the clear and ethereal beyond AI, the cute and sweet voice of Shanbao, and the clear vitality of CCTV’s little C… As the song’s AI sound library engine——Kugou Music[Lingyin Engine]provides technical support for the “singing” of “virtual idols”, so that each “singer” has rich voice expression and has its own unique attributes.

It is understood that “Lingyin Engine” is a sound synthesis black technology developed by Kugou Music’s Apollo Sound Laboratory. It uses a self-designed deep neural network model, which can highly restore and reproduce the singer’s voice characteristics. Previously, with the support of “Lingyin Engine”, Kugou Music has continuously realized the implementation of AI technology in more digital music application scenarios and interactive gameplay, and successively launched a number of AI singers and singles.

In June 2022, Kugou launched the first star AI singer “Beyond AI” based on Yang Chaoyue’s real voice. Since its launch, “Beyond AI” has “sung” more than a hundred songs covering Mandarin and Cantonese, and launched “Tang Chao”, “Yuan Universe”, “The Covenant of the Galaxy” and other “Beyond AI” original songs. In addition to singing, “Beyond AI” can also transform into a storyteller to tell stories to fans, communicating with people as if it were a real person, more authentic and interesting, and has gained a large number of fans. Since then, Kugou Music has also created the first AI singer matrix, and successively launched 7 AI singers including Fanbao AI, Wen Yixin, Zheng Yu, Fan Ru, Wang Ming, Tong Jun, and Zhang Yichen.

From the launch of the first star AI singer “Beyond AI”, to the creation of the first AI singer matrix, to the launch of the world‘s first single jointly sung by 13 virtual idols, Kugou Music’s “Lingyin Engine” in AI voice Technology continues to explore. At present, this technology has applied for nearly 20 invention patents, and has successively won many awards such as “Excellent Case of Service Trade in Guangdong Province in 2022” and “2022 Digital Innovation Leading Award”.