Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: The world‘s leading plus-size male model walks the catwalk for Rihanna’s underwear show, showing a proud belly!

Barbados Dong Mingzhu Rihanna’s underwear brand Savage X Fenty’s fourth brand fashion show Savage x Fenty Vol. The 4 show will be held recently, and the big show video will be released on the 9th of this month.

In the latest teaser photo, Zach Miko, the 33-year-old global chief plus-size male model, made a surprise appearance, showing a proud belly in the underwear show, breaking the rules!

Savage X Fenty laid out the field of men’s home pajamas and underwear as early as two years ago, adding a series of men’s underwear, and this time to invite Zach Miko to the catwalk has attracted attention again.

Zach Miko is the world‘s first plus-size male model. He signed with IMG Model, the top model company in the fashion industry, ten years ago, becoming the world‘s first plus-size male model to sign with a top model company. Even the English-language Brawn Model of plus-size male models It is a vocabulary created by him himself.

Previously, the American variety show “America’s Next Top Model” had invited Zach Miko to shoot, and he was also known to more people.

Zach Miko has a height of nearly two meters and weighs 250 pounds. He looks like a sturdy man, but at the same time, he is full of strength and has super physical fitness. He is good at shot put and weightlifting.

As Number One in the plus-size model industry, he has always had a stable model job offer, can be on an equal footing with regular models, and has become a new generation of plus-size fashion leaders.

Zach Miko is not only a male model, he also has his own fashion line and product line, has his own business empire, and earns a lot of money.

He has been using his image and his platform to create a new fashion image and lead the development of the plus-size model industry.

According to reports, because in the past 50 years, the food and beverage industry has been the mainstay of the human society’s consumption industry, today’s people on earth have changed a lot in terms of body shape and the past.

Especially in the United States, because the fast food industry has developed, it has become the core support of the American consumer industry. Food additives, prepared dishes and junk food are everywhere. Today, the average American BMI index is as high as 28.

Therefore, American capital needs more plus-size models as the leaders of the fashion industry to overturn and rebuild the original fashion and aesthetic system, so that the fashion industry can be linked with the consumer industry.

In this context, Zach Miko, who has a handsome appearance, was naturally pushed to the forefront.

Some industry insiders believe that in the future, more than half of the models on the runway of New York Fashion Week will be plus-size models, “American fashion” will be redefined, and the aesthetic trend of taking fat as beauty will also sweep in the future. .

In fact, I think Zach Miko is quite handsome, but other plus-size models are average, so he deserves to be popular.

And compared to ordinary supermodels, he doesn’t look so vicious, but has a kind of intimacy that makes people feel that he is a good person, plus he often interacts with fans on social media and draws a distance, which really makes him I add a lot of points. After all, as a very large-scale special, you have to maintain a sense of indifference, which is really easy to be hated by people, so plus-size models all take the sweetheart and funny route.

Zach Miko is indeed one of a kind in this field and has to be accepted.