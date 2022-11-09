news.cn/yqfbzx-original/20221109/20221109c47e0d55068a437db046eb07493a11f3_49c2f33d39e64525af705950bfc8c2cc.mp4″/>

The legendary historical drama “The World‘s Long River” will be launched on the dual platforms of Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV at 8 pm on November 11.

“The Long River in the World” takes the Yellow River governance project during the Kangxi period as a clue, and tells the story of Chen Huang and Jin Fu, two river-governing officials who experienced decades of wind and rain in order to cure the floods of the Yellow River, trying to protect the Yellow River and restore the safety of the people. From the perspective of documentary, the series will bring a brand-new and unprecedented shocking scene of river governance, presenting a magnificent and magnificent historical picture.

“The World‘s Long River” tells the story of the Yellow River during the reign of Emperor Kangxi of the Qing Dynasty, when the Yellow River burst and flooded the land of six provinces. In order to control the flood, Kangxi (Luo Jin) ordered people to find the current “He Bo” Chen Huang (Yin Fang), and ordered him and the flood control. The story of Nengchen Jin Fu (played by Huang Zhizhong), who went deep into the hinterland of the Yellow River to investigate, and went through countless difficulties and dangers to protect the Yellow River. However, with the progress of the river control project year by year, the fortunes of Chen Huang and Jin Fu are also changing step by step.

On the day of the final release, “The World‘s Long River” also released a trailer for “Viewing the world and keeping peace in the world“. The preview begins with Jin Fu not being afraid of the dangers of the tide, which not only shows his firm determination to manage the river, but also allows the audience to see the huge disaster that the Yellow River flood in the feudal era brought to the lives of the people. Later, Kangxi made up his mind to start the great cause of river governance, got acquainted with Jin Fu and Chen Huang, two capable river officials, and gave them important tasks.

“The World‘s Long River” gathered many old actors with excellent acting skills, and it attracted great attention before it was broadcast. It is reported that Yao Yuzhu, the chief producer of the show, and Zhang Ting, the chief director and screenwriter, have joined forces to create a high-quality costume drama “Da Ming Feng Hua”, and won the 2020 Hunan Satellite TV annual viewing champion, and achieved an excellent reputation. This time, the two will work together to create “The World‘s Long River” again, and I believe that they will definitely create another masterpiece. In addition, in order to restore the construction methods at that time, the main creative team of “The World‘s Long River” has studied and referenced a large number of historical materials, consulted water conservancy experts and historians many times, and restored the real scene of flood control in the Qing Dynasty as faithfully as possible.

It is worth mentioning that although the play takes the Kangxi Dynasty as the time coordinate, it does not focus on the emperor and the generals, nor does it focus on court tricks and harem struggles, but tells the spirit of Chinese craftsmen for the common good. , presents the materialist view of history that “the people are the creators of history”, and answers the cultural proposition of recreating the classic image for the people with sincere literary and artistic creation. This is a history of China‘s river governance, and it is also a history of the Chinese nation’s unremitting struggle for self-improvement. Based on historical facts, The World‘s Long River focuses on the people, writes the culture of the Yellow River, and conveys the long-standing and enduring greatness of the Chinese nation in the long river of history. Fighting spirit.