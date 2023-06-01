The world’s longest epic “Gesar” is adapted into an animated film, composing the legendary story of snow-covered youth – Xinhua English.news.cn

The only living epic in the world “Gesar” has been protected and handed down by us to this day. It is not only as famous as Homer’s epic, but also a Tibetan encyclopedia, recording the changes of the country in the snow-covered plateau for thousands of years. Today, the animated film “The Trial of King Gesar” adapted from the epic “Gesar” has been renamed “Snowland Boy”, and it has been put on the screen as the Chinese’s own heroic epic. It will bring kindness and bravery to more teenagers and open a whole new world for them. It is an epic epic of Chinese heroes that should not be missed. At the same time, it is also a meaningful Children’s Day gift for them.