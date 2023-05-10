The worry-free dream chaser is unnecessary to talk about traffic anxiety with Sister Mao Mao: After experiencing loss, what else is there to be afraid of? _TOM Entertainment

He never thought that the works he released would become popular overnight and become a popular celebrity loved by everyone in the streets;

I never thought that I would encounter a decline in traffic and fall from the top of the mountain not long after I stayed at the peak of the explosion;

Of course, I would never have imagined that an accidental conversation with Auntie Cleaning would unexpectedly usher in another highlight moment in life;

In the turbulent Internet, no one seems to understand the logic of its creation of myths, but it also makes people feel a certain truth of life through ups and downs.

Red, or not red, or Sister Mao Mao doesn't seem to be that important anymore.

All the past is the muse





All the past is the muse

Riding the wave of Douyin’s rapid rise in 2018, the Guizhou guy born in 1992Aftermath sumBy chance, he picked up the phone and pointed it at himself. In October of that year, he used “Excessive and Sister Mao Mao” as the account name, and began to play multiple roles by one person.

He bought wigs of various colors from the Internet to interpret different roles. Among them, a red hair, a red dress, and a funny “guipu” mouth, created a lively, straightforward, vivid and lovely image of Mao Mao. At the end of 2018, Sister Mao Mao signed a contract with Wuyou. With a sentence of “Hello”, she instantly entered the public’s field of vision and gained more than 20 million followers in three months, becoming a phenomenon-level celebrity on the entire network.

How popular was Sister Mao Mao at that time? At the end of 2019, the No-Care Night, known as the “Red Man Oscar”, was grandly held in Sanya with the theme of “Hi Yo”. In April 2020, Sister Mao Mao’s fans exceeded 34 million. In an interview, Ms. Mao Mao bluntly said that the degree of popularity at that time, in addition to the frequent hits of her works, received millions of views, hundreds of thousands of likes and comments, and she was recognized everywhere she went, even in foreign countries. street.

In addition to the image of the red-haired Sister Mao Mao, he also created various characters such as Niu Sanmei and Selena, but there is no doubt that Sister Mao Mao is his most successful one. After more than two years, Sister Mao Mao and Yu Zhaohe can no longer be separated, more like the relationship between you and me, and you in me. Now, if we analyze Sister Mao Mao’s explosion, we can clearly see Yu Zhao and his own growth.





He grew up in a single-parent family, raised by his mother alone, and has a relatively sensitive personality. Many years later, it was the sensitivity that once protected the young man’s heart that made it easier for him than ordinary people to capture the topic of empathy with the audience and internalize it in his creation. “Many of the stories I interpret are inspired by my mother. After getting along with her for a long time, I am more aware of the way women think about problems, including many details that poke netizens.”

There is warmth in the nonsense, tears in the funny, this is the characteristic of netizens’ evaluation of Sister Mao Mao’s short video. Perhaps it is because she brings her own experience and emotions about life into her works that Sister Mao Mao can resonate with thousands of netizens. In his opinion, Sister Mao Mao, who dares to love and hate, has lived out her self, providing an outlet for young people who are under pressure in life to vent their emotions.

Cultivate yourself, find your original heart

Sister Mao MaoI have had a star dream in my heart since I was a child. When sitting on huge traffic, he inevitably wants to get closer to the dream in his heart.

Variety shows, movies, and all related opportunities, he wants to try, and he also appeared on Dragon TV, Zhejiang Satellite TV, Douyin “Praise for Songs” and other major variety shows as he wished.

However, when he stood at the peak of traffic, his greatest feeling was not the pleasure of enjoying a glimpse of the mountains, but anxiety and panic. Sister Mao Mao personally described the state of that period of time: every day, every moment, every minute, every second, you are concerned about the data. He confessed that he was thinking about what to shoot tomorrow when he was sleeping, and his body also developed symptoms, and even alopecia areata appeared on his head.

Suddenly, he couldn’t find the motivation to make short videos, and he felt serious resistance to making videos in his heart. Starting from 2021, although Sister Mao Mao’s videos still maintain an average of hundreds of thousands of likes, the reality of a decline in the number of fans cannot be avoided.





Among them, there are many things that keep him going. What he remembers most clearly is a Baoma fan who suffers from postpartum depression. She sent a private message to Sister Mao Mao, “She said, Sister Mao Mao, you have to be yourself. After watching your video, you walked out of depression. , renewed hope for life.”

Seeing these messages, Sister Mao Mao burst into tears, “I feel sorry for everyone. Later, I thought about a lot of things. I should calm down and get back to the original state of life. The original intention of giving everyone happiness. Because if I am not happy, how can I bring happiness to everyone?”

Along the way, there is also support from Wuyou. “When I had the most traffic, BBZ (Founder & CEO of Wuyou Media, Lei Binyi) didn’t let me cash out money immediately, but let me focus on creation; when I encountered a bottleneck, he didn’t choose to give up on me, but Find new opportunities with me.” Sister Mao Mao said, “If he is affectionate, then I will be righteous.”

At the beginning of 2019, after making short videos, Sister Mao Mao began to trylive streamingBring goods. At the time, he didn’t know what this decision would bring to his career. At the beginning, he tried various styles, crazy selling style, immersive experience style… but almost all of them had mediocre response.

When asked if he was worried about the failure of the transformation, he thought about it for a while, and bluntly said that he didn’t think so much about this matter at first, but once he did it, he wanted to do it well. It’s all unaccountable.” At that time, Sister Mao Mao was somewhat “difficult to ride a tiger” on the road to e-commerce.

Fortunately, after more than half a year of precipitation and improvement, he slowly foundlive deliverya feeling of.

The lamps and lanterns warm people and themselves

Then came the turning point. At the end of 2022, the live broadcast of “Heavenly Chosen to Beat Workers” made Sister Mao Mao experience the feeling of being popular all over the Internet again, and changed the fate of a cleaning lady.





My aunt’s name is Wang Liujin, from Henan. She was originally a cleaner on the 14th floor of Wuyou’s live broadcast headquarters in Hangzhou. When the team was in poor health, Sister Mao Mao frantically broadcasted the live broadcast alone, so she had to bring in the cleaning lady who knew nothing about the live broadcast and came to the rescue.

Unexpectedly, the live broadcast room full of situations and “accidents” has become a “Spring Festival comedy file” that is very popular among netizens. The double-mouth cross talk live broadcast of “mother and son” rushed to the top of the Douyin food list, and repeatedly reached the top of the list of goods. The highest field view is 11 million+.

Slowly, Sister Mao Mao and Auntie created a new style of live broadcast in the live broadcast room-content live broadcast. Instead of hawking passionately, he and his aunt naturally chatted with fans, patiently explaining the characteristics of the goods. Sister Mao Mao described her live broadcast room as “a home-like atmosphere”.

In order to make it easier for her aunt to go to work, sister Mao Mao rented a house closer to the company for her aunt. In his spare time, he also took his aunt to play around, including Sanya in Hainan, Xianghu in Hangzhou, and even went abroad to Singapore. This was the first time for his aunt to go abroad, and she sent a message excitedly. In the photo, she raised her right hand towards the camera Biye, and her lowered left hand nervously said “yeah”. Now, after signing Wuyou, Auntie’s monthly income has exceeded that of the previous year.





For Sister Mao Mao, 30 million fans seems to be a threshold. Once, he broke through 30 million in one fell swoop with “Hi Yo”, and fell below the 30 million mark when his popularity was low. Not long after the live broadcast with Auntie, he broke through 30 million again, which attracted the attention and reports of many mainstream media such as China News Agency, Guangming.com, Jiupai News, Netease News, Sina Finance and Economics. Netizens said that Mao Mao became popular again up.

But at this time, Sister Mao Mao is no longer entangled in whether she is popular or not. He focuses on the things he can change. In December 2022, he chose to sign a lifetime contract with Wuyou, which further strengthened his determination to walk side by side with Wuyou in the self-media career.

Through the live broadcast, Sister Mao Mao has seen the farther distance, and also wants more people to live a better life because of his live broadcast.

In February this year, he sold Shaanxi Fuping persimmon cakes in the live broadcast room. Before he finished introducing the products, all the products had been photographed. Due to the overwhelming number of orders placed, Fuping temporarily added 3,600 farmers to work overtime to make persimmons. Later, Fuping specially sent a thank-you letter for helping farmers, and awarded him the honorary certificate of helping farmers.

In March, he and his aunt live-streamed a special session of bringing mangoes to help farmers in Sanya. The GMV of a single session exceeded 10 million yuan, and the GMV of two sessions exceeded 20 million yuan, directly driving the economic income of local farmers.





Of course, there are fans. In the interview, Sister Mao Mao used “service” to describe the relationship between herself and fans many times, “One day in the self-media, one day must serve the fans well.” Whether it is short videos or live broadcasts, Sister Mao Mao has always insisted on , nothing more than the original heart.

After experiencing the roller coaster of self-media “surfing”, sister Maomao’s heart has been honed to be peaceful and strong. He knows that the first time it became popular, there was a lot of luck; and the second time was the result of slow efforts by himself and the team. When it comes to data such as the number of fans, likes, and GMV, he is now more indifferent, “They are more like an achievement, a recognition of you, but this is not the most important thing.”

At the end of the interview, he said that the most important thing is to have a good attitude and maintain that pure original intention. For the rest, leave it to God.

