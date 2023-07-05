the worst hours this wednesday

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a new alert on Tuesday night for Snow for this Wednesday, July 5, in the province of Neuquén and Río Negro. Know the detail by areas and schedules.

The SMN detailed the hours and areas where there is a yellow alert for snow for today:

The lakes: The area will be affected by persistent snowfalls of varying intensity, some locally strong. Values ​​of accumulated snow between 15 and 30 cm are expected, and may be exceeded in a timely manner. In lower altitude areas, precipitation could be in the form of rain or a mixture of rain and snow. There is a yellow alert for this Wednesday morning and early morning.

Bariloche – Pilcaniyeu Mountain Range – Ñorquinco Mountain Range: The area will be affected by persistent snowfalls of varying intensity, some locally strong. Values ​​of accumulated snow between 15 and 30 cm are expected, and may be exceeded in a timely manner. In lower altitude areas, precipitation could be in the form of rain or a mixture of rain and snow. The yellow alert will be in effect for this Wednesday morning and early morning.

There were areas affected by the yellow alert for wind. In Río Negro, this Tuesday the warning included the departments of General Roca, El Cuy, the area of ​​the Pilcaniyeu Plateau, Ñorquincó Plateau, Nueve de Julio and Veinticinco de Mayo.

In Neuquén, the areas reached were Catán Lil, Collón Curá, Zapala, the lower area of ​​Aluminé, the lower area of ​​Huiliches, the lower area of ​​Lácar, Confluencia, Añelo, Pehuenches, Picún Leufú, Loncopué, Picunches, Ñorquín and Chos Malal.

Closed the Pino Hachado pass

National Highway reported that the Pino Hachado international pass was closed all day Tuesday, and that Route 242, between customs and the border with Chile, is impassable due to snowfall and snow accumulation.

What does yellow alert mean for snow and rain

From the SMN they explained the different alert levels. yellow indicates “possible meteorological phenomena with damage capacity and risk of momentary interruption of daily activities”. While orange, it marks that “dangerous meteorological phenomena for society, life, property and the environment are expected.”

In the mountains, rains and snowfalls

From the Undersecretariat for Civil Defense and Citizen Protection of Neuquén, they reported on their page that on Sunday, July 2, a frontal system entered from the Pacific Ocean with rain and snowfall in the Andean region.

“These conditions are maintained at the beginning of the week. The snowfalls intensify as of Tuesday 4 in the Andean Zone and Lagos –basins of the Limay and Collón Cura rivers-. In the upper basins of the Neuquén and Colorado rivers, weaker rains and snowfalls. Low temperatures with probable snowfall in the cities and routes of the Andean region. Windy periods. White wind in the mountains”, they pointed out.

They indicated that in the Valleys and on the plateau of the north center of Neuquén there will be temperature rise. “Windy periods and instability with some scattered rains are expected,” they added.





