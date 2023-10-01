The writer Khaled Khalifa, an acclaimed Syrian novelist, has died

The Syrian writer, poet and screenwriter Khaled Khalifa, who in his novels recounted Syria’s present without discounting the daily life of those who live among the moral and physical rubble of war and poverty, died on the evening of Saturday 30 September in his home of Damascus at the age of 59, following a sudden heart attack. The news of his passing was spread by friends on social media.

In Italian, the books by Khalifa, considered among the greatest novelists of contemporary fiction in the Arabic language, are all published by Bompiani: “In Praise of Hate” (2011); “There are no knives in the kitchens of this city” (2018), winner of the Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature in 2013 and finalist for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in 2014; “Dying is a difficult job“(2019), finalist for the 2019 National Book Award and the 2020 Gregor von Rezzori Prize; “Nobody prayed for them” (2021).

Born on 1 January 1964 in Maryamin, a village near Aleppo, the fifth of thirteen children, after studying law Khaled Khalifa founded the literature magazine Aleph, banned after a few months by Syrian censors. Her first novel, “The Guardian of Deception” (1993), received praise from international critics. His third novel “In praise of hate” gained the attention of the world press in 2006 and was translated into 8 languages.

Il New York Times compared this book to a famous work by the Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez, speaking of «“One hundred years of solitude” of the Arab world which challenged the laws of censorship and deeply shook the conscience of an entire people.” Set in 1980 Syria, during the regime of Hafez al-Assad, “In Praise of Hate” tells the story of a young university student, raised in an old traditional house in the heart of Aleppo under the conservative influence of her uncle Bakr, who joins the cause for the fall of the regime and becomes a convinced activist. Khalifa has also written several television dramas, including Memoirs of Al-Jalali and the winner Relative Calm.