The writer and literary critic Pietro Citati, acute and refined reader, stranger to schools and currents, died at the age of 92. Born in Florence on February 9, 1930, in his long and vast work, he ranged from Homer to Marcel Proust, from Giacomo Leopardi to Johann Wolfgang Goethe, from Alessandro Manzoni to Franz Kafka. His fortunate biographies are of great narrative commitment, a genre of which Citati was undoubtedly one of the major interpreters in the Italian literary panorama: in 1970 he won the Viareggio Prize for Non-fiction, with “Goethe” (Mondadori), in 1981 the Bagutta Prize with “Short life of Katherine Mansfield” (Rizzoli), in 1984 the Premio Strega with “Tolstoj” (Longanesi). He is also the author of the biographical essays “Manzoni” (Mondadori, 1980), “Kafka” (Rizzoli, 1987), “The stabbed dove. Proust and the Recherche” (Mondadori, 1995), “The death of the butterfly. Zelda and Francis Scott Fitzgerald “(Mondadori, 2006) and” Leopardi “(Mondadori, 2010). Citati is known for turning the needs of militant criticism to literary essayism. And his ideal of essayism has become a rewrite of everything that can influence the critic’s imagination. Thus in his highly successful essays, Citati evoked crucial themes of ancient and modern culture, including Eastern culture, with particular attention to literary history.

His reputation as a refined critic has crossed Italy: Citati was awarded the “Prix de la latinité”, conferred on him by the Académie Française and the Brazilian Academy of Letters in 2000. In 2002, the Spanish writer Javier Marías, Re of Redonda, appointed him Duke of Remonstranza. At home Citati was a Knight of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic and Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. In 1991 he won the Prix Médicis étrangers for “Histoire qui fut heureuse, puis douloureuse et funeste” translation of “History first happy, then very sad and fatal” (Rizzoli, 1989; Oscar Mondadori, 2002), narration of the love story of Clementina and Gaetano Citati, the great-grandparents of Pietro Citati, reconstructed from the letters of the two young lovers, he is Sicilian and parmigiana her, and from the documents and papers kept and preserved by the author’s family. Born in Florence on February 20, 1930 from a noble Sicilian family, Citati spent his childhood and adolescence in Turin, where he attended the Institute Social and later the classical high school ‘Massimo d’Azeglio’. In 1942, after the bombing of Turin, he moved with his family to Liguria. He graduated in 1951 in modern literature at the University of Pisa as a student of the Scuola Normale Superiore. He began his career as a literary critic by collaborating with magazines such as “Il Punto” (where he collaborates alongside Pier Paolo Pasolini), “L’Approdo”, “Paragone”. He was co-director of the Lorenzo Valla Foundation, which he created in 1974, for whose series of “Greek and Latin writers” he translated Athanasius’ “Vita Antonii”.

His assiduous collaborations with newspapers (first to “Giorno”, then to “Corriere della Sera” and finally to “Repubblica”) are exemplary evidence of his style of literary essayism, a model of mimetic approach to the text – in the footsteps of Sainte- Beuve – capable of recreating the poetic values ​​of the author analyzed. Other monographs and collections of highly successful essays by Citati include: “The tea of ​​the mad hatter” (Mondadori 1972); “Images of Alessandro Manzoni” (Mondadori 1973; then “Manzoni”, 1980; with the title “The hill of Brusuglio2, Oscar Mondadori 1997);” Alessandro “(Rizzoli 1974; expanded edition with the title” Alessandro Magno “, 1985; Adelphi 2004); “The spring of Cosroe” (Rizzoli 1977; Adelphi 2006); “The black veil” (Rizzoli, 1979); “The best of impossible worlds” (Rizzoli 1982); “The dream of the red room” (Rizzoli 1986); “Portraits of women” (Rizzoli 1992); “The absolute evil. In the heart of the nineteenth century novel “(Mondadori 2000);” The colored mind. Ulysses and the Odyssey “(Mondadori, 2002; Adelphi, 2018);” Israel and Islam. The sparks of God “(Mondadori 2003);” The European literary civilization from Homer to Nabokov “(Mondadori 2005);” The disease of the infinite. The literature of the twentieth century “(Mondadori, 2008);” In praise of the tomato “(Mondadori, 2011);” Don Chiosciotte “(2013);” The silence and the abyss “(2018). also historical events (“The fall of Mexico”, Rizzoli, 1992), retraced the myths about the history of the world (“The light of the night. The great myths in the history of the world“, Mondadori, 1996) and investigated the modern ones ( “The harmony of the world. Myths of today”, Rizzoli 1998) and anthropological (“Ancient and modern dreams”, Mondadori 2016). Among his most recent books “The Gospels” (Mondadori, 2014), in which Citati searches to grasp the newness, the deep breath of Christian revelation.