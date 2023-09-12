The writers’ confessions to Lorenzo Mondo: from Levi’s letters to Calvino’s dedications

Eugenio Montale, still fresh from the Nobel, sent him a postcard in ’77 asking him for a clipping of a review, and by return post thanked him “for his kindness towards me” and for the pleasure of “seeing me remembered in the press” . Pietro Citati wrote to him that “it’s nice – it still happens – to feel protected by you”. Ennio Flaiano in ’72, commented on the review of Le ombre bianca, one of his most tormented books, that «She couldn’t have explained me better to myself, and for this I am grateful to her». Maria Corti remembered, thanking him, how important it is to «meet a reader who penetrates the folds of the discourse», and so did most of the protagonists of twentieth-century literature up to and beyond the crest of the millennium.

Lorenzo Mondo (who passed away last year) was essentially this – a reader, the ideal reader – and more: a scholar, a cultural journalist and an organizer of culture. Those were times, especially the last decades of the last century, in which certain critics, with a review, could determine the fate of an author. He was part of this very small circle. He maintained a long dialogue with writers – a writer himself – not only from the Tuttolibri and Stampa terminal, of which he was deputy director for a long time after having brought the literary supplement to success.

Now the material traces of this work of connection, discussion and influence are at the Pavese Foundation in Santo Stefano Belbo (Cuneo). The family wanted to hand over to it – whose scientific committee is chaired by Alberto Sinigaglia, who shared years of cultural journalism with Mondo – the entire archive, that is, the books (about six thousand volumes specifically of literature and criticism, many dedicated such as Il castle of crossed destinies, where Italo Calvino wrote «to Mondo, that this book had already been baptized») and the letters (there are hundreds), available to scholars. Among the senders there are Andrea Zanzotto, Anna Maria Ortese, Eugenio Montale, his friend Giovanni Arpino, and then Sciascia, Ceronetti, Calvino, Primo Levi, Arbasino, Tabucchi, another great friend like Rigoni Stern, Meneghello, Luzi, Bufalino. They are not letters of occasion. Leonardo Sciascia confided in him in ’84, telling him that «I have always written out of anger or for fun, with amused anger or with angry amusement» but he now distrusts newspapers, to which he does not want to be tied and to which he becomes «increasingly allergic , especially as a reader.” Nowadays, he adds “I talk more with the dead than with the living”. And post scriptum he asks him for Gianni Vattimo’s address. Mario Rigoni Stern simply tells him that he is happy for having given him “a little company with my telling”. The collection named after him (listed by Daniela Bussi and Silvia Boggian) will be presented on Saturday in Santo Stefano Belbo, as part of the Pavese Festival and the Pavese prize. And it is a natural outcome, as the director of the Foundation, Pier Luigi Vaccaneo, underlines: «For us – he says – it is as if a circle has closed. Lorenzo Mondo represents a lot for Pavese. In other words, this is his house »: the ideal home of Quell’Antico Ragazzi, as is the title of the biography he dedicated to him in 2006 for Rizzoli and in an expanded version in 2021 for Guanda. To all intents and purposes, his last work.

Mondo’s Pavese, already from the time of his degree thesis then published by Mursia, was much more true than what was then described and interpreted on the basis of his membership of the PCI. The secret notebook, a “scandalous” diary kept during the years of the partisan war, where anti-fascism was contradicted by irrationalistic fascinations, was the piece still missing, although the critic got it very early on, while working on the letters, from the writer’s sister. He showed it to Italo Calvino, the decision was to wait. Calvino kept the manuscript, which then disappeared: but the young researcher had a photocopy of it, which he kept for himself for thirty years (at first, hidden under the cradle of his daughter Monica) until in August 1990, he published in the Press, obviously with the consent of the family.

They are just a few pages, the equivalent of a long article: but ulcerating, because in those notes Pavese, at the height of the Resistance, seemed to be seduced by the sirens of fascism. It must be said immediately that these notes were “secret”, the sign of a crisis, the dark and very private part of a man. But making them public was an act of courage, which not everyone understood, at least at first. Natalia Ginzburg, for example, initially reacted with indignation (and the traces are in the correspondence) and then took a different position, one of understanding: perhaps a friend shouldn’t have published them, she wrote, but a scholar should. However, friendship was out of the question, precisely in the effort to understand. The critic has thus given us the truest image of a Pavese “who only allows himself to be captured by politics incidentally”.

Now that ancient photocopy is also in Santo Stefano Belbo, red and blackened by the degradation of the thermal paper that was used in the 1960s. Together with it, the last working notes, dedicated to Beppe Fenoglio, the other pole of Lorenzo’s research , who was not only one of the very first scholars, but also the one who allowed us to really read it. If he had published very little during his lifetime, the Alba author had left his most important works in manuscript in various versions when he died. It was Mondo who “reconstructed” and edited the first edition of Il partigiano Johnny for Einaudi (it came out in ’68): it sparked discussions and philological conflicts, but it is a fact that it is the one sold, read and studied by everyone, it is the Fenoglio we know and we love. And it wasn’t the only lucky discovery: in ’94 he received the partisan notes (which he published for Einaudi) saved by a gentleman who, years earlier, while fishing on the Tanaro, had rummaged through a pile of abandoned paper. From now on, available to scholars.

