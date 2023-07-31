The wrong shoes the dresser

The right shoes, or the wrong shoes, depending on how you look at it. Cos Pre Fall 2023

Welcome to the age of the wrong shoes

When I wandered the streets of Copenhagen I didn’t see a single nice shoe. Not that I’m complaining, on the contrary, I don’t like “nice shoes”, it’s been a long time since I bought “nice shoes”, I didn’t pack “nice shoes” with me, I never thought of wearing “nice shoes”.

All the shoes I saw on the street were rough sneakers, a few models of sneakers and the Arizona and Boston models of Birkenstocks. In light of the situation, I even invented the proverb: What happens below the ankle stays below the ankle. No matter what the wearer wore – a suit, sweatpants, some linen items in different colors, a tutu skirt – when it came to shoes, she had only four options: rough sports shoes, sneakers and a choice between the Arizona model and the Boston model. Very liberating, if you ask me.

Now it turns out (to me) that this is not a niche Danish phenomenon, but rather a Tiktok trend boasting the pretentious name “The Wrong Shoe Theory”, which has already received its own title in British Vogue: The Wrong Shoe Theory is the best way to refresh your summer wardrobe, it says . Those of us who have been alive for some years know that the wrong shoes are the best way to refresh your all-season wardrobe, but in 2023 this simple truth is covered under the word “theory” and gaining views on Tiktok.

But let’s not dwell on the terminology and move on: How do you adopt the wrong shoe theory, you ask? It’s just as simple as you think. The answer is in the question, as they say. Just wearing the wrong shoes. What are the wrong shoes? Well, the short list provided by Copenhagen women is a good start, because after all, when are gross sneakers the right shoes? Only when you run a marathon. Have you run a marathon, Karen? no and no. You drink frothy coffee with friends in the Norbro neighborhood.

In British Vogue, the list is a little wider: you can, they say there, go wild and choose flip flops with tailored pants! Or even, heaven forbid, I hope you’re sitting: match Mary Jane shoes to a maxi skirt! As daughters of a people without a culture and a code, our disadvantage is an advantage. We never knew what the right shoes were, so our chances of succeeding in this trend are very high. After all, the best thing about this trend (sorry, in this theory) is that you can’t go wrong: Are you wearing the wrong shoes? Well done. Did you accidentally put on the right shoes? This is not a mistake but a classic choice that you chose with full awareness.

Still, here are some shortcuts for those for whom mistakes don’t come naturally:

1. Wear the wrong shoes. absolute. Crocs or Teva sandals for beginners or Tabi shoes for advanced.

2. Choose shoes that are not completely suitable for the season. Or at least for the season of the rest of the clothes you wear. True, this is advice that is mainly suitable for those who live in climate zones subject to interpretation, but we can adopt it in the change of seasons. For example: jeans, knitwear and Birkenstock’s Arizona model.

3. Amci multitasking. The dress is suitable for a cocktail party at the ambassador’s house, the shoes are suitable for a trek in Nepal.

3. Just add socks. Socks with sandals, socks with ballerina shoes, sports socks with oxford shoes. Socks have a tendency to make the most appropriate shoes inappropriate.

>>>

Inspiration from the kingdom of the wrong shoes:

From Pernille Rosenkilde’s Instagram

>>>

Wrong shoe set for beginners:

Arizona model Birkenstock /// Stan Smith (Why say wrong? So true that you can even marry them) /// New Balance, the original father’s shoes from the days of Seinfeld /// Birkenstock’s Boston model – on the same slot as the Arizona model, but suitable for autumn

>>>

Of course there’s a lot of buzz now about Barbie’s Birkenstock (Arizona model), but I’m here because of Greta Gerwig: catch her dancing to Arcade Fire’s Afterlife at a YouTube event a few years ago. Another namedropping: Spike Jonze – an important director but for me forever Sofia Coppola’s ex – directed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

