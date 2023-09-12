The Year’s Biggest TikTok Baby Project Unveils Trendy Children’s Show at Shanghai’s Oil Tank Art Center

The year’s biggest children’s fashion show, the Tik-in Baby Project, took place at Shanghai’s new landmark Oil Tank Art Center on September 9. The show, featuring trendy children’s clothing brand Gaofan KIDS, showcased the latest designs and attracted famous TikTok influencers and celebrities.

The first day of the show was headlined by Gao Fan, a popular TV personality. Tian Liang, another celebrity guest, opened the show, walking hand in hand with a young model. Tian Liang’s friendly demeanor and attentiveness towards the young models impressed the audience.

The organizer had initially planned for Tian Liang to wear the Govan Black Gold series, but he spotted the Govan Aurora design and fell in love with it. The Govan Aurora design was created by Ding Jie, the mastermind behind the costumes for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony, showcasing Tian Liang’s unique aesthetic taste.

Following Tian Liang, TikTok influencers Zhang Yicheng and Zhenzhen took the stage, presenting the Govan KIDS black gold small volcano and black gold dragon series. Both influencers have millions of followers on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and have a strong influence on their fans.

The Govan children’s clothing show not only wowed the audience but also boosted the sales of Govan KIDS on the Douyin platform. Many products quickly went out of stock, solidifying Govan KIDS’ reputation as the “King of Out of Stock.” The brand has dominated the high-end children’s down jacket market on Douyin, with sales accounting for over 80%.

Mulan, the head of Govan KIDS, expressed her pleasure with the brand’s success. The demand for down jackets continues to rise, and customers, including high-net-worth individuals, are purchasing multiple jackets at once. The brand’s unique designs and consistent pricing strategy have contributed to its popularity.

Govan KIDS aims to expand its market share in the down jacket industry, taking advantage of changing consumer trends. The brand plans to occupy 30% of the market, equivalent to around 9 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in sales.

This year, Govan KIDS has diversified its product lines, introducing new series targeting different age groups and scenes. The brand showcased over 40 new products, breaking stereotypes and showcasing its true strength.

One of the highlights of the show was the limited-edition Govan KIDS Aurora series, designed by Winter Olympics costume designer Ding Jie. The collection incorporated elements of winter, such as mist and radiating particles, and featured designs inspired by the wings of a penguin. The brand also introduced glossy and matte models, catering to different regions and climates.

The Douyin Baby Project-Parent-Children’s Festival is a crucial event for Douyin merchants, with an increasing number of parents seeking trendy and cost-effective products for their children. The release of children’s clothing and shoes content on Douyin has witnessed a significant increase this year, reflecting the growing interest in fashionable, high-quality products.

Govan KIDS, a luxury children’s clothing brand, has gained recognition for its focus on warmth and technology. Using luxury materials and innovative designs, the brand has become a frontrunner in the high-end goose down jacket market. The brand’s success at the Tik-in Baby Project further solidifies its reputation in the industry.

The show ended on a high note, with Gaofan KIDS receiving praise for its trendy and functional designs. The brand’s black gold series has become a symbol of its success, surpassing the original Govan brand in consumer reputation. With a range of unique materials and IP, Govan KIDS continues to impress customers and establish its position as a leading children’s clothing brand.