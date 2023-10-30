The Young Master: A Highly Anticipated Costume Drama Adapted from Jinjiang’s Popular Work

“The Young Master” Begins Filming in Hengdian: A Promising Costume Drama Adaptation

October 27 – Production on the highly anticipated costume drama “The Young Master,” adapted from Jinjiang’s popular novel “The Young Master is Shameless,” has officially commenced in Hengdian.

“The Young Master” boasts a unique and intriguing character design. Actress Wang Yilin takes on the role of Ye Qianqian, the beautiful left guardian of the demon sect who yearns for a carefree life. She disguises herself as Su Chenche’s fiancée and breaks away from the demon sect. Eventually, she forms a close bond with Su Chenche and Shen Che, and together they set out to save a group of believers. In this journey, she encounters her true love, Hua Jiuye, and they embark on an heroic adventure as a couple.

During the opening ceremony, Wang Yilin wowed the audience in a stunning red suit, fully embodying the sassy and beautiful witch that is Ye Qianqian. This is not Wang Yilin’s first foray into the costume genre. She has previously starred in “The Night of the Dead” and the costume TV series “Kunpeng and Butterfly,” directed by Huang Jianzhong. Wang also had notable roles in the TV series “Heroes” and the crime investigation suspense web drama “Super Sense Labyrinth” produced by Tencent Video, which has only heightened expectations for her performance in “The Young Master.”

Apart from its popularity as an adaptation, “The Young Master” also boasts a top-notch creative team in the short drama industry. Director Nishijima, known for helming well-known online dramas such as “The Young Master,” “Plopp Love You,” and “Time and You Are Sweet,” understands the preferences of female audiences like no other.

The production and production company of “The Young Master,” Longguo Pictures, is a cutting-edge company that has consistently delivered exceptional content in recent years. Their involvement spans various genres, including ancient costumes, romance, modern cities, workplace growth, and youth campus. Longguo Pictures is behind notable works such as “Scorching Romance,” “Clouds 1 and 2,” “Martial Arts Heroes,” and “Peerless Daughter,” which have garnered praise for their innovative storytelling and production techniques.

With a solid foundation in original work, a talented cast, and an experienced creative team, “The Young Master” has generated significant buzz since its announcement. The drama is expected to premiere next year, and fans eagerly anticipating a captivating storyline can’t wait to see what “The Young Master” has in store.

Readers looking for an enthralling drama can certainly look forward to the release of “The Young Master”!

Share this: Facebook

X

