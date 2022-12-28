People are in good spirits on happy occasions! Korean male god Song Joong-ki recently confessed his love to his British girlfriend generously, and the fantasy drama series “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” starring him also became the “2022 Korean Drama Ratings Champion” with a high rating of 26.9%. He is proud of his serious love career!

“The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” combines the themes of revenge, time travel and dog blood. Among them, Song Joong Ki and the “God of Acting” Li Xingmin played together on the same stage, which made the audience want to stop. Today, we will highlight the four highlights in the latter part of the series Viewers may wish to take advantage of the year-end holidays to review this annual topic work!

For those who haven’t watched it yet, the following content is a little plot, please watch it carefully!



Highlight 1: Li Xingmin plays a living dementia

Chen Yangzhe (played by Li Xingmin), the head of the Shunyang family, suffered from cerebral arteriovenous malformation in the twelfth episode, and also suffered from dementia and delusional symptoms. One, he risked his life asking the doctor for a stable drug. After a series of temptations from his children and grandchildren, Chen Yangzhe lost his temper at the director in the elevator, and even unconsciously lost control on the spot, his eyes were full of helplessness. The shrewd old man turned from prosperity to decline, and finally was forced to compromise with reality. It is sad to watch. Li Xingmin’s superb acting skills also made the audience’s palms smashed, and he is worthy of the title of “God of Acting”.



Wonderful Recommendation 2: The love between grandparents and grandchildren makes people cry

Chen Yangzhe is critically ill, and his confidant Li Shizhang announced his will on his behalf: All descendants can share the inheritance, but Dao Jun, who is highly valued, did not get a cent; In the video, Chen Yangzhe shouted: “Haven’t you heard that you are put to death and reborn? That guy will definitely find a way to survive at all costs. You can see clearly! I know that even if he betrays me, he will definitely buy it. Shun Yang! Dao Jun is my grandson, the one who resembles me the most, my grandson.” Chen Yangzhe knew that if Dao Jun was allowed to inherit Shun Yang directly, it might bring him murderous intentions, and he also believed that Dao Jun Jun Neng bought Shun Yang with his own power, so he rewrote his will so that he could make a comeback; this scene caused many netizens to call “Grandpa cheated me of so many tears” and “This is the only moment when grandpa shows love, emotions The subtle transformations are so contagious”, it’s worth watching again and again!



Wonderful Recommendation 3: Song Zhongji kills himself

Stepping into the final week, Chen Daojun launched a Jedi counterattack, which successfully caused a rift between the uncle (played by Yin Diwen) and the second uncle (played by Zhao Hanzhe), and then bit each other, which seriously damaged the image of the group; at this time, Daojun donated 700 billion Giving back to the society, he was praised by the public for his noble personality, and he was therefore recommended to be the next president. However, in accordance with the setting in the play that “what happened in the previous life is also destined to happen in this life”, Chen Daojun was plotted against before taking office, and was involved in a fatal car accident again. Just before he died, he discovered that the murderer had killed One’s own person is “self” – Yoon Hyun Woo!



Wonderful Promotion 4: Unveil the big boss after the opening

Chen Daojun died and woke up as “Yin Xuanyou”! In order to retaliate against the Chen family, Hyun Woo seeks the help of Chen Daojun’s partner Oh Se Hyun (Park Hyuk Kwon). The handsome one is the uncle Chen Rongji (played by Yin Diwen)! Xuan You frankly accepted the instigation in court and parked his car at the intersection, causing Chen Daojun’s car to be pinched to death by a large truck, but he also produced evidence to testify against Chen Rongji, so that the Chen family and his son were punished by law, and the Chen family had to withdraw completely Shunyang’s management rights; Yin Xuanyou joined Wu Shixuan’s miracle investment and opened a new chapter.

The fantasy Korean drama “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” adapted from an online novel of the same name has been released in full on the “Huang Viu Drama Platform”.

Column Group @ 韩星网/ KoreaStarDaily.com / For reposting inquiries, please contact us first

related news

