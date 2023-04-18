The Z Vision theme concept film is officially released Zhang Guoli and Lang Lang cooperate to interpret the beauty of celadon ice crack_Hangzhou Net

The Z Vision theme concept film is officially released

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-18 11:23

News from Zhejiang Satellite TV Today, under the guidance of the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China and Zhejiang Radio and Television Group, the core carrier of the major cultural communication platform, the Z Video Media Client, was officially launched.

△Z video introduction theme concept film “Cracked Ice”

In the short film, the famous actor Zhang Guoli and the international pianist Lang Lang collaborated across borders to vividly interpret the cultural spectacle of celadon ice cracking. Accompanied by the sound of the piano played by Lang Lang, Zhang Guoli talked about his understanding of civilization and his thinking on “new species”. The film also invites celadon master Ye Xiaochun and celadon craftsman Ye Chenxi to restore the exquisite craftsmanship of celadon ice cracks and present them artistically. The production team probed the camera lens into the 1300-degree high-temperature kiln to shoot the celadon firing scene, used high-speed photography to capture the moment of ice cracking, and took 168 hours of time-lapse shooting to record the growth process of the celadon ice crack. Under a series of extreme microscopic perspectives, the power of nature shows infinite beauty.

Fission is creation, evolution, development, and infinite vitality. Celadon, one of the treasures of Chinese civilization, is a unique cultural carrier in Zhejiang; the celadon ice cracks from the moment it comes out of the kiln, accompanied by beautiful music and continuous fission throughout life. In the journey of deep media integration, the mainstream media has undergone fission, aggregation, and innovation, striving to breed a new audio-visual species – Z Video Media.

Z Video Introduction is responsible for the dissemination and inheritance of culture, keeping the soul, characteristics, and form of culture upright, creating new ways of playing, playing, and sayings on the Internet, and setting sail for a better future.