With the adjustment of epidemic prevention and control policies in many places in China, movie theaters in some regions have resumed business one after another recently, and the national movie box office has rebounded.

The national single-day box office once exceeded 40 million

Judging from the box office situation, the Maoyan Professional Edition data shows that the national movie box office on November 30 was 5.31 million yuan. Since December 1, the national movie box office has rebounded significantly, reaching 23.05 million yuan on December 1 and 24.28 million yuan on December 2. On December 3 (Saturday), the national movie box office exceeded 40 million yuan, reaching 40.12 million yuan. December 4 (Sunday) and December 5 were 28.42 million yuan and 10.22 million yuan respectively.

Judging from the number of movie viewers, there were 140,000 people on November 30. It rose to 650,000 on December 1, 690,000 on December 2, and exceeded 1 million on December 3, reaching 1.12 million. On December 4 and December 5, there were 790,000 and 290,000 passengers respectively.

Judging from the number of operating theaters, there were 4,422 operating theaters across the country on November 30. As of 24:00 on December 5, there were 5,655 operating theaters across the country, and the operating rate of theaters was about 45.51%. On the weekend of December 3 and December 4, there were more than 5,800 operating theaters across the country.

On December 5, the operating rate of theaters in many provinces across the country exceeded 70%. Among them, the operating rate of theaters in Zhejiang was about 80%, and 653 theaters were open that day. The operating rate of theaters in Guangdong was about 78%, and 1,050 theaters were open that day. The operating rate of theaters in Jiangsu was about 73%, and 802 theaters were open that day. In addition, the operating rates of theaters in Shanghai, Guangxi, Hainan, and Guizhou also exceeded 70%.

In addition, as of 24:00 on December 5, the national theater attendance rate was 1.61%, an increase of 57.84% over the same period last month, and returned to 58% in the same period last year. The online passenger flow of theaters across the country was 14.204 million, an increase of 79.36% over the same period last month, and recovered to 56% in the same period last year.

Movie theaters in some areas open in an orderly manner

Recently, some areas of the country have resumed business activities in an orderly manner, and movie theaters in these areas have opened in an orderly manner.

For example, after Guangzhou announced on November 30 to optimize the management measures for epidemic prevention and control, several districts announced the lifting of the management measures for the temporary control areas. All kinds of production and operation places in Guangzhou have resumed normal production order in an orderly manner, and closed and semi-closed places have resumed business.

Zhengzhou stated at the 37th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic on November 29 that it will resume business activities in an orderly manner. Necessary places (institutions) such as supermarkets, vegetable markets, and barbershops resume business, and cinemas, libraries, gymnasiums, restaurants, and other places are open in an orderly manner.

At the same time, various regions have also put forward requirements for these places. For example, Guangzhou Haizhu made it clear that entertainment venues (KTV, dance halls, entertainment halls, etc.), cinemas and other closed and semi-closed places will be opened in an orderly manner. The above-mentioned places must strictly implement anti-epidemic measures such as scanning site codes, measuring body temperature, and checking health codes. At the same time, implement the site environmental sanitation system, thoroughly disinfect the business site every day and maintain air circulation.

Zhengzhou made it clear that business and open places must implement the main responsibility of the legal person and the requirements for epidemic prevention and control, strictly check the 48-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate, scan the “site code”, wear masks, reduce personnel gathering, and strictly implement peak shifting and flow limit.

