Another masterpiece that shakes the heart, reveals true love in the world, and reflects the hot topic of “cancer rejuvenation” – the cinema movie “Panda Blood” is about to start, and on July 29th, a news conference will be held at the International Building in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province. press conference. Jia Jiqing, Vice Chairman of Hebei Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Vice Chairman of Hebei Film and Television Association, and Fan Jianhui, Chairman of Shijiazhuang Film and Television Association, also attended the conference.

This film mainly tells about the protagonist Ye Ye, a patient with acute myeloid leukemia with panda blood. On the way to seek medical treatment, her father, classmates, patients, etc. gave her great encouragement and help, and her deep love made her face many difficulties. and tougher in pain. She re-planned her life and used her last moments to inspire everyone…

The film byProduced by Beijing Boxiang Jinyu Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Hebei Shangshi Culture Media Co., Ltd., Muzi (Guangzhou) Cultural Industry Co., Ltd., Xiaoqiang Film Studio of Hebei Film Studio, Film and Television College of Handan University, and Hebei Ruifan Culture Media Co., Ltd. This film is directed by Li Baosheng, a well-known mainland director. Director Li Baosheng is currently a director of the China Children’s Film Society. He has directed many excellent works such as “The Horse Boy”, “The Road Full of Sunshine”, “Baby Run”, “No Same Thing” and so on. . Screenwriter Yang Jun, famous actor Chai Wei,Zheng Hao、cockroachWang Siyi, Du Zhiguo, Wang Liyun, Zhang Yao, and other main creative team members and actors will also come to the conference site。

From the perspective of two high school students with panda blood, this film accurately targets the group of young people who have suffered from cancer in the whole society. In recent years, the number of young people with cancer seems to have ballooned: 300,000 new young cancer patients are added each year, and in 14 years, the incidence of cancer among young people has increased by nearly 80%. They are the future and hope of the motherland, but they endured undeserved pain at the best age. Therefore, this film shows the precious family and friendship of the protagonist Ye Zi “on the road to fighting cancer”, as well as the kindness of people and strangers around them. To inspire young cancer patients, even if life hits us hard, we must also have courage, face it with a smile, and paint the world in the most beautiful way in a limited time, with an optimistic spirit and a brave heart. , let more people love and live with passion for life!

While a movie realizes its commercial value, it should also be able to give people a kind of invisible thinking and inspiration. Referring to the original intention of the film, director Li Baosheng and producer Yang Jun said that they hope to play a positive role in guiding the audience watching the film, so that the whole society can pay attention to young cancer patients , and give them love and support.

“Panda Blood” is planned to be broadcast on domestic cinemas, CCTV Six, iQiyi, Tencent Video and other platforms. The script of the film has been polished many times, and many storylines have been repeatedly considered. The solid script, superb acting star lineup, coupled with a strong and hard-core production team, jointly convey the profound theme of the movie. I believe this work will bring new feelings to the audience and create a new milestone for movies of this type. .