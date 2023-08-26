Theatrical release of VIENNA CALLING – mica

VIENNA CALLING – a documentary film by PHILIPP JEDICKE about the pop scene – will start in German cinemas on August 25th.

VIENNA CALLING shows unknown facets of Viennese culture away from the mainstream. The result is an electrifying and poetic approach to the music and culture scene of a European metropolis in which the current developments and conflicts of our time are taking place. The Viennese artists take the space they need. But this one is getting narrower and narrower…

VIENNA CALLING is not a music documentary in the classic sense and certainly not an Austropop history lesson, but an entertaining documentary musical. The film’s protagonists – including Der Nino aus Wien, Lydia Haider and Voodoo Jürgens – clearly enjoy the game. VIENNA CALLING offers them another cinematic stage, which they board with relish and then perform a show with a great deal of shame. According to the motto “Let the music do the talking”, the songs and lyrics of our protagonists speak here.

With:

Voodoo Jürgens & Ansa Panier

The Nino from Vienna

Lydia Haider

EsRaP

Gutlauninger

Stefanie Sargnagel

Kerosin95

Samu Casata

Stefan Redelsteiner

ZINN

Uvm.

Stab:

Direction & script: Philipp Jedicke

Camera: Max Berner

Editing: Carina Mergens, Max Berner

Original sound: Ken Rischard, Flora Rajakowitsch

Music: Paul Gallister

Sounddesign: Andreas Hildebrandt

Make-Up: Olivia Weigelt

Executive Producer: Julian Berner

Producers: Arne Birkenstock, Sebastian Lemke, Alexander Dumreicher-Ivanceanu, Bady Minck

Production: Fruitmarket (DE) & AMOUR FOU Vienna

DE/AT 2023, 85 Minutes, digital

Sponsored by:

Film and Media Foundation North Rhine-Westphalia

Austrian Film Institute

Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media

Film Fund Vienna

Fisa – film location Austria

German Film Promotion Fund

In cooperation with the ORF film/television agreement

In co-production with ARTE and BAYERISCHER RUNDFUNK

