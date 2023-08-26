Theatrical release of VIENNA CALLING – mica

VIENNA CALLING – a documentary film by PHILIPP JEDICKE about the pop scene – will start in German cinemas on August 25th.
VIENNA CALLING shows unknown facets of Viennese culture away from the mainstream. The result is an electrifying and poetic approach to the music and culture scene of a European metropolis in which the current developments and conflicts of our time are taking place. The Viennese artists take the space they need. But this one is getting narrower and narrower…
VIENNA CALLING is not a music documentary in the classic sense and certainly not an Austropop history lesson, but an entertaining documentary musical. The film’s protagonists – including Der Nino aus Wien, Lydia Haider and Voodoo Jürgens – clearly enjoy the game. VIENNA CALLING offers them another cinematic stage, which they board with relish and then perform a show with a great deal of shame. According to the motto “Let the music do the talking”, the songs and lyrics of our protagonists speak here.
With:
Voodoo Jürgens & Ansa Panier
The Nino from Vienna
Lydia Haider
EsRaP
Gutlauninger
Stefanie Sargnagel
Kerosin95
Samu Casata
Stefan Redelsteiner
ZINN
Uvm.
Stab:
Direction & script: Philipp Jedicke
Camera: Max Berner
Editing: Carina Mergens, Max Berner
Original sound: Ken Rischard, Flora Rajakowitsch
Music: Paul Gallister
Sounddesign: Andreas Hildebrandt
Make-Up: Olivia Weigelt
Executive Producer: Julian Berner
Producers: Arne Birkenstock, Sebastian Lemke, Alexander Dumreicher-Ivanceanu, Bady Minck
Production: Fruitmarket (DE) & AMOUR FOU Vienna
DE/AT 2023, 85 Minutes, digital
Sponsored by:
Film and Media Foundation North Rhine-Westphalia
Austrian Film Institute
Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media
Film Fund Vienna
Fisa – film location Austria
German Film Promotion Fund
In cooperation with the ORF film/television agreement
In co-production with ARTE and BAYERISCHER RUNDFUNK
Links:
www.filmladen.at/film/vienna-calling
Interview with director Philipp Jedicke (The Gap)