theGINday IS BACK, BETWEEN CONFIRMATIONS AND GREAT NEWS

Il 10 and 11 September 2023returns to Milan theGINdaythe first and largest Italian event dedicated to gin, genever and their botanicals.

The historic appointment that brings together companies, brands, new producers, sector operators and cocktail lovers promises two days of total immersion in the world of gin, retracing its traditions and using them as a springboard to discover news and upcoming trends.

There are now 11 years of life of this format conceived and created by Bartender.it. After a long time, everything will start – once again – from the “gin”, at the center of the event in an exploration of the origins and trends of the products, to arrive at its use in the world of cocktails.

theGINday offers again this year a tasting route, from known products to new discoveries, and the opportunity to meet producers, importers and distributors. The event then allows the public to be able to meet some of the leading experts in the sector at one time and in one place, exceptional guests ready to share knowledge, experience and skills thanks to masterclasses, seminars, speeches, round tables and practical demonstrations in which to touch, gain experience and consolidate one’s professionalism. But, as always, that’s not all…

A pit stop at the themed bars

After getting to know the products by tasting them straight, the guest can test the mixing performance of those that have impressed him the most, having at his disposal three thematic cocktail bars such as the Gin&Tonic Bar, il Martini Cocktail Lounge ed il Negroni Bar.

Discovering the Gin Shop

Then there will be the largest temporary shop in Italy dedicated to gin, with the widest selection of Italian and international products and the novelties proposed by small artisan producersas well as unpublished books on the world of spirits and bar accessories.

The GinLovers are back

A project designed for the public b2c on Sunday with dedicated appointments and activities – in a professional atmosphere where fun is always guaranteed – including brunch&tea-time with live jazz, aperitifs with DJ sets, entertainment and live music, advertising&shopping.

Time of theGINweek

From 7 to 11 September theGINweek is back, the week that anticipates and accompanies theGINday in five evenings featuring some of the most popular places in Milan and, of course, all the enthusiasts who want to participate in the nightlife, thanks to a calendar of unique appointments and theme nights – being updated on the dedicated website – organized with special guests.

La grande new entry: i GIN Awards!

In a market that is still growing but also more competitive and crowded, we want to relaunch and to do so we have created the Gin Awards, a award entrusted to the sense of smell and the palate of a panel of over 50 international judges of proven experience chosen among bartenders, sommeliers, professional tasters and sector journalists who will select the winners within specific categoriesidentified to respond to the current market.

And so… what #theGINday23 will be like

theGINday has always known how to keep its “two souls” together: an opportunity for training, for updates on the latest trends and for a 360° perspective on what is happening in the world of bartending that goes hand in hand with the opportunity to brands, sector operators and enthusiasts to meet and share work and passion in the name of good taste, making new acquaintances and forging business relationships

Once again, with its format, it will be able to meet the needs of companies to present themselves on the market, to satisfy the need of brands to make themselves known and to fill the immense curiosity of professionals, constantly looking for new life and stimuli to diversify the offer and follow consumption trends?

There is no shortage of arrows to our bow, but we are waiting to hear yours, so we are waiting for you in Milan on 10 and 11 September 2023.

Share your experiences from past years with bartender.itincluding photos, videos and testimonials. Taggate @theginday and use the hashtag #bartenderit and #theginday with the edition that saw you as protagonists (e.g. #theginday19). To know where we’re going, it’s always important to keep track of the route!

All the updates are on the dedicated pages, here you can buy the ticket.

