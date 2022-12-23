Looking back at the performing arts industry in 2022, it can be described as a year full of sorrow and joy, full of drama. This year, not only artists with both virtue and skill have left us, bid farewell to the stage and life; The brilliance brings new surprises and expectations to the audience.

blue sky wild

Ren Ming

Ma Jinfeng

say goodbye

The drama of virtue and art, everyone is far away

In 2022, two heavyweight masters of Kunqu opera will leave us. On January 6, Zhang Jiqing, a famous Kunqu opera artist and inheritor of national intangible cultural heritage, died of illness in Nanjing at the age of 83. On April 12, Hua Wenyi, a famous Kunqu opera performer, died of illness in Los Angeles, USA at the age of 81. These two Kunqu opera stars, one of whom won the top spot in the first Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Award, and the “Chinese Artist Lifetime Achievement Award” of the Kennedy Center in the United States, were honored by fans as “Danjiao Sacrifice Wine”, “Queen of Kunqu Opera” and “Zhang Zhang”. A series of nicknames such as “Three Dreams”; a Chinese artist who has won the “Plum Blossom Award”, the National Kunqu Opera Festival Honor Award, and the first Chinese artist to win the highest traditional art award in the United States. She is called “the daughter of Kunqu Opera”. Their passing away has made countless movie fans heartbroken and regretted, but their dazzling artistic light will always illuminate and warm future generations.

On May 29, Ma Jinfeng, the 100-year-old national treasure master of Henan opera and the founder of the “Ma School” art of Henan opera, died of illness in Qingdao. The pioneer of the Chinese opera “Shuaidan” who sang from the old society to the new China, from childish children to frosty temples, has been a legend in Liyuan all his life. The Henan opera “Mu Guiying in Command” she participated in the creation once echoed on the gunboats of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea; she once deeply moved Mei Lanfang, a master of Peking Opera, and was accepted as a disciple; Wu Zuguang praised her as “the Luoyang Peony in the Hundred Gardens of Chinese Opera” ‘”; Mr. Lao She also praised her in the poem as “all-rounder in singing and dancing, who can refine all kinds of joys and sorrows”. In her octogenarian years, she was still performing and receiving apprenticeships.

On June 8, Lan Tianye, the 95-year-old veteran of the Beijing People’s Art Theater and winner of the “July 1st Medal”, drove west with a crane. On June 19, Ren Ming, the 62-year-old president of the Beijing People’s Art Theater and a famous director, also died of illness suddenly. The successive passing away of these two famous drama artists with both virtue and art made everyone deeply shocked and saddened, and also cast a tragic color on the 70th anniversary celebration of Beijing People’s Arts. What is touching is that they have continuously contributed works to the stage over the years: at the age of 93, Mr. Lan still performed 11 big plays “Home” on the Renyi Stage, and at the age of 94, he re-directed “Wu Wang Jin Ge Yue Wang Jian”. He wants to create new works; he has directed more than 90 dramas in his 35-year artistic career, and worked until the last moment of his life. People remember not only their works, but also their boundless love for art, stage, art and people.

challenge

Mainstay performers break through themselves

On June 30th, along with the drama “Doctor Konok” directed by Yi Liming as the opening drama of Dahua City Performing Arts Center, Dahua Cinema, which has a glorious history of one hundred years, appeared in front of the public with a stunning new look. This comprehensive art institution has an opera hall, a drama theater, a circular theater, an experimental theater, a sky theater, a concert hall, more than ten rehearsal halls and multiple public art spaces. A new landmark of Beijing literature and art with a trinity of institutions. Yi Liming, a famous director and stage designer of Beijing Renyi, not only served as the designer himself, but also served as the artistic director and dean of the Dahua City Performing Arts Center. A series of new plays were staged, becoming a new space for performing arts in Beijing.

On September 14, the famous actor Feng Yuanzheng made a public appearance as the new director of the Beijing People’s Art Theater and the director and starring role of the drama “Du Fu”. He is the fifth president of Beijing People’s Art Academy in its 70-year history, and the first president of Beijing People’s Art Academy who was born as an actor. From 1985 when he was admitted to the Beijing People’s Arts Student Class, to now he has been rooted in the theater for nearly 40 years. He is full of emotion for the theater and will lead Beijing People’s Arts to start a new historical process.

This year, there are still many artists who have the courage to challenge themselves and try to break through their previous identities to create new stage creations. Ye Jintian, an art director, costume designer, and visual artist who won the Oscar “Best Art Direction Award” for the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, served as the chief director and visual director of the stage play for the first time, and gave the stage play “Love in a Fallen City” A sensory experiment of “Neo-Orientalism Aesthetics” combining video and stage. Actor Zhang Tielin also brought the original black humorous comedy “Chair” which he also wrote, directed and starred in. Liu Tianchi was the director of a musical for the first time, and collaborated with singer Man Jiang, who appeared in a stage play for the first time, to present the Chinese version of the family musical “A Couple Born” full of warmth and joy.

surprise

Talented emerging artists shine

The most gratifying thing for everyone in 2022 is that many talented newcomers or performers who have worked quietly for many years continue to grow and shine, bringing amazing and admirable masterpieces to the theater stage.

The 8th anniversary of Drum Tower West grandly launched the “One-corner SHOW Performance Season”, directed by Xi Wang and starring Li Tengfei, “A Ape’s Report”, Guo Xiao’s self-written, directed and acted “Chess Story” and He Yufan’s self-directed and self-acted The three one-man shows of “Guitar Man” received rave reviews once they were staged, and quickly gained countless fans.

In the past two years, the nine-person drama team that set off the upsurge of “Intellectual Drama in the Republic of China” has released a new work “Broken Symmetry”. A new work “Before Court” is also brewing. The actor Zhang Wei who has performed well in these works is also a pillar actor of the “Shu Xinfeng Troupe”, starring in many works directed by Gu Lei.

In the stage play “Frankenstein”, although the actor Yan Nan is not as famous as Zheng Yunlong, Yuan Hong, Wang Maolei and other stars, she portrayed two completely different characters “scientific madman” and “humanoid monster” with exquisite acting skills. It has won numerous praises. At the same time, he is also the “patient” in “Dream Like a Dream”, the “madman” in “Diary of a Madman”, and the “bad guy” in “Bad Boy”… With an attitude of “you can’t live without being crazy”, Created one challenging role after another.

Director Ding Yiteng, born in 1991, has been “acting” for nearly twenty years. This year he directed his first major theater drama “I’m Not Pan Jinlian” for the first time, which won praise from the original author Liu Zhenyun. Beijing Tianqiao Art Center and Tiantongyuan Cultural Center also held “Ding Yiteng Works Performance Week” for him.

In the popular comedy variety show “Annual Comedy Contest”, many stage actors also shined. Wang Hao, who won the third place in the competition last year, returned to the stage of Fanxing Drama Village this year to perform “Reckless Love” and “Accidental Inevitable Events” ” and other dramas. The other three actors, Zuo Lingfeng, Zhang Weiyi, and Liu Tong, who have starred in thousands of dramas in Fanxing Drama Village, formed the “so-and-so” team. With their excellent performance and creative ability, they won the championship of this year’s comedy competition and quickly got out of the circle. . The outstanding talents and love of drama of these outstanding young people have brought more innovation and development to stage art. (Reporter Wang Run)

