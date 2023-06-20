Thenatan Releases Tawus Sampler and Pump Sidechain Compression Plug-In

Thenatan has announced the launch of two new audio plug-ins, the Tawus sampler plug-in and the accompanying Pump sidechain plug-in.

Tawus is a sampler plug-in equipped with 4 sampling engines and 14 effects, which can combine 600 samples and create a unique and unprecedented sound, bringing users a brand new world of sound layering.

With 4 sample engines and 14 effects, TAWUS can combine 600 unique samples to create a one-of-a-kind sound. This new layering method makes TAWUS a different existence from any other multi-layered virtual instrument, bringing a new sound design solution to music creation.

What makes TAWUS unique is the combination of sounds. Users can easily try out new creative ideas without wasting time on fine-tuning. With the simple XY Pad, TAWUS reveals an almost limitless new world of sound design.

The 14 effects on TAWUS may seem simple and friendly, but there is a lot of sophisticated processing hidden inside the engine, and these effects can quickly achieve great sound. Users can quickly add echoes, reverbs, grooves, and more and apply them to music productions.

TAWUS offers more than 570 carefully crafted presets covering every style of music, and they are 100% royalty-free. Creative and functional, these presets include rich 808 basses, basses, glockenspiels, pads, vocals and unconventional sounds, percussion and more.

TAWUS features:

4 samplers, each with filter, reverse, pan, gain and tone adjustments

Pitch Designer for creative design with vibrato and pitch envelopes

XY Pad for quick browsing and mixing of different sound layers

Comes with 600 samples and extra samples

Built-in 14 effects (vibrato, pan, compressor, equalizer, reverb, etc.)

Provide portamento, velocity control, ±24 pitch control

Highly compressed sample library (Tawus only occupies 400MB of hard disk space)

Fully resizable vector/HD interface (up to 200)

Built-in default browser system

The price of TAWUS is 79.5 US dollars, and the initial discount price is 24.5 US dollars. If you buy Tawus, you will get a matching Pump side chain effect plug-in for free.

TAWUS supports 64-bit Windows and MacOS systems, and the plug-in formats are VST, VST3 and AU.

Official website: https://www.thenatan.store/p/tawus-multilayer-vst/

Please watch Tawus introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/KQLkpal8G4w)

Tawus comes with a free sidechain plug-in called Pump, an easy-to-use, lightweight and creative side-chain plug-in that automates volume and beat-sync rates to a drawn envelope. Pump has an excellent graphical user interface that can visually see the pumping effect and help users understand the process.

The PUMP plug-in is a side chain plug-in that brings great convenience to music production. The PUMP plug-in makes it easy to achieve pumping effects without having to spend time adjusting various parameters, painting volume automation, and finding frequencies. It provides an intuitive graphical user interface, allowing users to clearly observe the Pumping effect. The PUMP plug-in is easy to operate and extremely flexible, allowing for personalized sidechain processing through volume automation and beat rate synced to the drawn envelope.

The PUMP plug-in provides 50 preset sidechain curves to speed up and improve workflow. Users can also draw their own side chain curves and customize them according to their personal preferences. The PUMP plug-in is not only convenient and practical, but also has excellent performance and response speed, allowing users to focus more on music creation and improve work efficiency.

The combination of PUMP plug-in and TAWUS makes music production easier and more efficient. Whether you are a professional producer or a music lover, these two plug-ins can bring an excellent audio processing and creation experience.

PUMP features:

Rhythm sync with Triplet, Dotted and Straight functions

Provide 50 side chain curves

Editable Curve Form

smooth control

Stereo and mono versions available

Bypass and phaseless wet and dry ratio knobs available

low CPU usage

Multi-band sidechain, also offers band solo function

Fully resizable vector/HD interface (up to 200)

real-time visualizer

default browsing system

The PUMP is priced at $50, and the PUMP is free if you purchase TAWUS.

PUMP supports 64-bit Windows and MacOS systems, and the plug-in formats are VST, VST3 and AU.

Official website: https://www.thenatan.store/p/pump-sidechain-plugin/

