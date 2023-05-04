Theophonos – Nightmare Visions – HeavyPop.at

James Hamzey (Bimetal Collector, Whitewalker) after the extended end of the already legendary Serpent Column-Cycle as Theophonos In a way, create a solo platform that with Nightmare Visions now sows the breeding ground for abysmal dream landscapes.

Hamzey’s decision to end Serpent Column may have come as a surprise to some, given the reputation the project has earned him. But the step that was wanted for conceptual reasons had already been announced for a long time – and was only carried out with an uncompromising consistency that Serpent Column also on a musical level, on a pedestal that even the most potent epigones between the fronts of Black Metal and Mathcore can only stare at for the time being.

But instead of going one step further after the end of his flagship, Hamzey is doing as Theophonos but now a lot more back, as the liner notes of the record reveal: “Theophonos (“god-murderer”) in collaboration with Mystískaos and Amor Fati announces the release of Nightmare Visions, a 30-minute full-length based on visionary dreams during the Mirror in Darkness years, complete with extensive illustrations by Hafsteinn Ársælsson (Wormlust, Guðveiki). This project, at least at its outset, is distinct from Serpent Column primarily in its intensely personal, retrospective lyrical content and its overall lyrical and compositional directness. Key musical influences include Death Grips, Rixe, and Prurient’s Frozen Niagara Falls.„

These mentioned references have to be “cartography of dreams, 2017-2019“, written and produced by Theophonos, 2020-2022” next to “additional engineering by Maya Chun“Don’t necessarily listen.

While the trademarks of Serpent Column – of course if only because of the personal involvement – are basically retained as a basis, shifts Nightmare Visions whose forms continue in the hardcore, uses grippier structures and riffs as a performance area (which is why in the opener Maps of the Future even thinks of discerning hard rock tendencies) and comes across as a bit of a phase-shifted, less densely packed alternative to Endless Detainment – sometimes they can Converge come to mind as an association from the Black Metal perspective.

This is not surprising. Large parts of the first half of the record are after the entry into Nightmare Visions yes through them Milim Kashot Vol. 4compilation has been known for a long time – and Thousand Imaginary Swords is an example of how much hardcore is tortured at the heights of black metal. Go on to Your Gallows also sways almost musingly in the math before reining in tight again and riffs caustically slung, strings hyperventilating madly and then bouncing through the padded cell with repetitive unpredictability before Lost One spirals the groove downward to dissonant Meat grinder hunts and rotates as a delirious merry-go-round in hellish purgatory.

The rest follows this path aesthetically, but does not just keep up the level with ease – with A Rest in Turbulence, a depressively broken instrumental that can still be a forgiving deep breath; and Lower Typeswhich lets its aggression break out in all directions – but also comes up trumps: Nightmare Visionary escalates progressively under steam until exit in quasi stadium moment and Of Days Past grows as a conglomeration of the previously celebrated attributes with a longing guitar solo as a piece of cake over the ambient to the approachable banging without distance.

It is also due to this departure – although also due to the even more intensive work of Serpent Column as a yardstick – that Nightmare Visions always conveyed the somewhat unsatisfying feeling that Hamzey on the first Theophonosalbum gives a not really exhaustive foretaste of the existing potential of this promising new projection surface.

Nightmare Visions by Theophonos

