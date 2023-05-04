Therapy? – Hard Cold Fire – Album Review

Therapy? – Hard Cold Fire

Origin: Northern Ireland

Release: 05.05.2023

Label: Marshall Records

Genre: Alternative Rock



Therapy? have in the 1990s with Troublegum created a true rock classic by which they still have to be measured today. That’s the fate of every long-standing, successful band: the old stuff is always better, of course, and anything new with it isn’t that great anyway. If you want to know exactly, you can ask the Boomer Battalion on Facebook and Co.



In any case, the trio from Northern Ireland can rely on a loyal and worldwide fan base, which they accompany Hard Cold Fire puts her 16th studio album on the turntable. The question remains: do they have it Therapy? after 34 years of band history still ready to inspire the alternative rock community?

Retro but don’t look back

Hard Cold Fire delivers ten new songs that sound pleasantly nostalgic, but by no means dusty from the speakers. You can hear from the Northern Irish that they have been in business for a while and actually don’t have to prove anything to anyone anymore. That’s exactly what the disc sounds like: self-confident and down-to-earth. So this late work by Therapy? in good company, comparable combos like Life of Agony hit namely quite successfully in the same notch.

By the way, the album title is from the author Louis McNeice borrowed: “The Hard Cold Fire of the Northerner, frozen into his blood from the fire in his Basalt, glares from behind the Mica of the eyes.” According to their own statement, the band didn’t want to write a dark lockdown record like we’ve been served up by a number of other combos in the past few months.



“We wanted this album to feel good to play live, almost like a release after this period of stagnation, but also not to dwell on the whole situation – we’re moving forward and we wanted that this energy is present”says bass player Michael McKeegan added. And that pretty much says it all.

Ironic, crisp, good

But if you want to get an idea for yourself, you should HERE the first single Joy listen The number is one of the highlights of the album, which is due to the easy-to-understand lyrics and the catchy refrain. were lyrical Therapy? never the greatest optimists, but always very ironic – this becomes particularly clear in the song Ugly: “I’m ugly, when you touch me, you’d be ugly too.” Incidentally, the background is the band’s meeting with an imaginary soap opera star, musically the track is supposed to be by Satyricon to have been inspired.

In addition to the songs mentioned are still Two Wounded Animals as well as Day’s Collapse especially worth mentioning. The former because of its storytelling concept, which deals with migration and the causes of flight. The latter because of its melancholic, rocky atmosphere, which is a bit like combos Mudhoney or Soundgarden remind.

So should Therapy? with Hard Cold Fire so they can satisfy their fans again. Not all ten songs have hit potential, but overall the disc delivers exactly what is expected of the band, namely alternative-heavy rock without blinkers and with depth. 34 years doesn’t seem to be long enough for the Northern Irish.

Conclusion

With Hard Cold Fire deliver us Therapy? a successful late work that poaches into a number of rock subgenres and should therefore please the worldwide community. You can draw comparisons to old glories, but you don’t have to. Because the band doesn’t deserve to always be looked at through retro glasses – the Northern Irish still sound too fresh for that even in 2023, although you can of course listen to their career. 7,5 / 10

Line Up

Andy Cairns – guitar, vocals

Michael McKeegan – Bass

Neil Cooper – drums

Tracklist

01.They Shoot the Terrible Master

02. Woe

03. Joy

04. Bewildered Herd

05. Two Wounded Animals

06. To Disappear

07. Mongrel

08. Poundland Of Hope And Glory

09. Ugly

10. Day’s Collapse

Links

Website Therapy?

Facebook Therapy?

Instagram Therapy?

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Dead Soul Revival – Ignite

Statement Review – Nickelback – Get Rollin’

Interview – WarWolf, Asked by Andreas von Lipinski