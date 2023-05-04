Therapy? – Hard Cold Fire – Album Review

Therapy? – Hard Cold Fire
Origin: Northern Ireland
Release: 05.05.2023
Label: Marshall Records
Genre: Alternative Rock
Therapy? have in the 1990s with Troublegum created a true rock classic by which they still have to be measured today. That’s the fate of every long-standing, successful band: the old stuff is always better, of course, and anything new with it isn’t that great anyway. If you want to know exactly, you can ask the Boomer Battalion on Facebook and Co.
In any case, the trio from Northern Ireland can rely on a loyal and worldwide fan base, which they accompany Hard Cold Fire puts her 16th studio album on the turntable. The question remains: do they have it Therapy? after 34 years of band history still ready to inspire the alternative rock community?
Retro but don’t look back
Hard Cold Fire delivers ten new songs that sound pleasantly nostalgic, but by no means dusty from the speakers. You can hear from the Northern Irish that they have been in business for a while and actually don’t have to prove anything to anyone anymore. That’s exactly what the disc sounds like: self-confident and down-to-earth. So this late work by Therapy? in good company, comparable combos like Life of Agony hit namely quite successfully in the same notch.
By the way, the album title is from the author Louis McNeice borrowed: “The Hard Cold Fire of the Northerner, frozen into his blood from the fire in his Basalt, glares from behind the Mica of the eyes.” According to their own statement, the band didn’t want to write a dark lockdown record like we’ve been served up by a number of other combos in the past few months.
“We wanted this album to feel good to play live, almost like a release after this period of stagnation, but also not to dwell on the whole situation – we’re moving forward and we wanted that this energy is present”says bass player Michael McKeegan added. And that pretty much says it all.
Ironic, crisp, good
But if you want to get an idea for yourself, you should HERE the first single Joy listen The number is one of the highlights of the album, which is due to the easy-to-understand lyrics and the catchy refrain. were lyrical Therapy? never the greatest optimists, but always very ironic – this becomes particularly clear in the song Ugly: “I’m ugly, when you touch me, you’d be ugly too.” Incidentally, the background is the band’s meeting with an imaginary soap opera star, musically the track is supposed to be by Satyricon to have been inspired.
In addition to the songs mentioned are still Two Wounded Animals as well as Day’s Collapse especially worth mentioning. The former because of its storytelling concept, which deals with migration and the causes of flight. The latter because of its melancholic, rocky atmosphere, which is a bit like combos Mudhoney or Soundgarden remind.
So should Therapy? with Hard Cold Fire so they can satisfy their fans again. Not all ten songs have hit potential, but overall the disc delivers exactly what is expected of the band, namely alternative-heavy rock without blinkers and with depth. 34 years doesn’t seem to be long enough for the Northern Irish.
Conclusion
With Hard Cold Fire deliver us Therapy? a successful late work that poaches into a number of rock subgenres and should therefore please the worldwide community. You can draw comparisons to old glories, but you don’t have to. Because the band doesn’t deserve to always be looked at through retro glasses – the Northern Irish still sound too fresh for that even in 2023, although you can of course listen to their career. 7,5 / 10
Line Up
Andy Cairns – guitar, vocals
Michael McKeegan – Bass
Neil Cooper – drums
Tracklist
01.They Shoot the Terrible Master
02. Woe
03. Joy
04. Bewildered Herd
05. Two Wounded Animals
06. To Disappear
07. Mongrel
08. Poundland Of Hope And Glory
09. Ugly
10. Day’s Collapse
