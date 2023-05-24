there are almost no products for less than $100 in the gondolas of Córdoba

The inflation continues unstoppable in the country, “running over” the prices of all products, including those for the most basic consumption. This is to the point that today there are almost no items that cost less than $100 left on the shelves of stores and supermarkets.

The voice made a tour this week of two of the largest retail chains with branches in Córdoba, with the aim of finding prices of only two figures. And the task almost completely failed. In the entire survey, only 23 products were found that could be paid with a “Rock”.

Some of those finds were food and others – the least – toiletries and cleaning items. A few were on the candy shelves, and a few were in the spice aisle. Almost none were under $50, and several were close to over $100.

Inflation in Córdoba: there are no more prices below $100

The truth is that if the inflationary escalation observed since the beginning of the year continues (at a rate of between 7 and 10 percentage points per month), in a short time the $100 bill will no longer be able to purchase any mass consumption product, nor Even the ones that are on sale.

“As a product of growing inflation, there are fewer and fewer products under $100. Out of some five thousand items sold by a medium-sized supermarket, less than 50 are below that value today,” he told The voice Víctor Palpacelli, president of the Chamber of Supermarkets and Self-Services (Casac).

According to the manager, only certain sweets, small cookies, some cheap mincemeat and spices cost less than $100. “And most are second-brand products,” he explained.

Still with two figures

Inflation: some (few) examples of prices under $100

The most economical product found by this newspaper in its tour was the juice to prepare powder. The cheapest brand was $21.59; the intermediate, $45 and the most expensive, $71.95.

Some goodies followed. For example, a three-unit blister pack of chewing gum sold for $59.49, and mints for $51.89. An individual bonbon from a name brand was $79, and another peanut paste filling was selling for the limit: $99 each.

Among the sweet cookies, only a few wafers of barely 28 grams were found at $80.25 and a stuffed Cuban for $58.04. The peanut nougats were between $45 and $74 each, depending on the brand.

Of the water cookies there were only two presentations of 90 grams under $100: one brand was $74.59 and another, $80.85. Some cheese sticks were also added for 80 grams at $90.35.

On the spices and infusions shelf was a 25-gram ground chili pepper from a little-known brand for $78.33 and a rice seasoning for $97.54. A box of 10 tea bags was offered at $73.61.

In the survey, no dry noodles were found for less than $100 a package. (The voice).

The few fresh products found with a double-figure price were a 120-gram premium-brand firm yogurt at $64.60; a dulce de leche dessert for $84.93; and a cube of yeast for $71.28.

Among the vegetables, with less than $100 you could barely buy a corn: it cost $69 each.

In the toiletries and cleaning aisles, the search was even more difficult: only second-brand toilet soap appeared at $87.91; a virulana at $71.91; and a sponge for washing dishes at $96.81.

Prices over $100

In the survey carried out, the vast majority of the most basic and mass consumption products, usually cheap, had already exceeded the $100 floor.

For example, all dry noodles were sold for over $150, and half a kilo rice for more than $200. Fine salt, another food that is usually very cheap, did not go below $150. meat and vegetables, for six units, were $112 and the lowest priced tomato sauces had already passed $130.

The gelatin, which was always a coin-op dessert, was $120 at the cheapest brand. A strip of baguette-type bread was $139, and a half-liter bottle of mineral water was $137.

Among fruits and vegetables, prices per kilo do not drop below $300 or $400, and among meats, the cheapest cuts have already exceeded $1,000 and the most expensive, $2,500 or $3,000. Meanwhile, milk exceeded $100 a long time ago: today a liter sachet is around $300.

Fair Prices

In the latest official listing of the Fair Prices program, it is also very difficult to find products for less than $100. Of the two thousand items included, only a dozen cost less than that figure.

Some powdered juices, a little dessert and a couple of flans, a few cookies and yogurt in a pot, a sponge to wash the dishes and little else.

The official plan was born with the purpose of establishing price references for mass consumption products.

But the truth is that the foods on the list are hardly found on the shelves of supermarkets and hypermarkets. The commercial chains assure that the industry quotes the delivery of these articles.