2023-04-01T10:31:00+08:00

The well-known Dispatch, which always breaks the news about the romance of Korean stars on New Year’s Day, chose to break the news on today’s April Fool’s Day that the two leading actors of “Dark Glory” Li Daoxuan and Lim Ji-yeon are in love.

(Source: TVDaily)

‎D Agency released the news earlier, with the introduction of “Dark Glory” Park Sijin (played by Lim Jiyeon) having a conversation with Zhu Ruhuang (played by Li Daoxuan) in the clinic, “Do you have a girlfriend?” “There is a smart and beautiful, A very indifferent person.” Expressing that the content of the drama is different from the reality, Lim Ji Yeon became Lee Dao Hyun’s girlfriend.

(Source: Screenshot of Netflix’s “Dark Glory”)

Since today is April Fool’s Day, Agency D described them as a “joking couple”, and attached the photo evidence they took, pointing out that they were together at least on December 15 last year, and described the two in detail. I enjoyed the snow scene at Li Daoxuan’s residence, built a snowman on the hood and took commemorative photos, and went to Yongin Natural Recreation Forest the next day.

Li Daoxuan is 27 years old and Lin Zhiyan is 32 years old. D agency said that the two will get close and have a love affair. It started from the MT (Membership Training) between the actors of “Dark Glory” last summer. It’s an open secret, and it’s been confirmed by related crew members.

In the “Dark Glory” dinner party in January this year, Li Daoxuan joked that he was Lin Zhiyan’s manager who took Lin Zhiyan home. They also spent March 14th White Day together.

*Update follow-up message: Not an April Fool’s joke! Li Daoxuan & Lim Jiyeon both agree to love ♥

