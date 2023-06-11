There are also elections in several towns and cities in the province of Córdoba

This Sunday the electoral calendar continues in the interior of the province of Córdoba and, this time, authorities will be renewed in 30 municipalities and communesof the total of 427, in a process that began on March 19 in the town of La Falda.

Regarding the municipalities, the citizens of Cordoba will choose Mayor and sometimes vice-intendent, councilors and tribunes of accountswhile in the communes the vote will be communal chief already the community commission secretaries.

Subsequently, the June 25th Provincial elections will take place in Córdoba and, at the same time, elections will also take place to elect municipal and communal authorities in another 227 locations.

What localities vote today in Córdoba?

Among the 30 municipalities that elect authorities this Sunday is the city of Villa General Belgranodepartment of Calamuchita, where the Peronist mayor Oscar Santarelli will seek re-election with Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, competing against the radical Liliana González, of Together for Change, and Alejandro Montbrun of the Humanist Party.

In turn, also in Calamuchita, elections will be held in Villa del Dique, where the pro-government mayor Ricardo Scoles, from Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, will face his opponent Emiliano Torres from Somos Villa del Dique.

In the town of Villa Dolores, Traslasierra, several lists will be presented that present different candidates, including Maximiliano Rivarola, current director of Sports of the municipality and part of Movimiento Ciudadano (JxC), it is promoted by Gloria Pereyra, the current mayor who has already completed his second term .

At the polls, Rivarola will compete with the father of the outgoing mayor, Juan Manuel Pereyra, for Concertación Forja; Cristina Vidal, provincial official backed by ‘Schiarettista Peronism’, from United for Villa Dolores; Martín Celli for Neighborhood Meeting; Rocío Nicoletti for the Libertarian Party; Martín Sabas for the Popular Front and Ángel Salcedo for the Independent Neighborhood.

As regards the town of lions, in Marcos Juárez, Fabián Francioni, current Peronist mayor, will seek re-election with the Leones Crece list, having to compete with Mauricio Rosso of Together for Change.

In Monte Cristo, a town located in Río Primero, mayor Verónica Gazzoni will run for re-election from the Juntos por Monte Cristo space. Among her opponents in the elections is the Peronist Daniel Haniewicz, from Hacemos por Córdoba, Jorge Bravo from the Workers’ Party and Equity and Héctor Vanella from the Peronist Front.

Then in mortars, San Justo, three lists will be presented waiting to succeed the mayor José Bría de Juntos por el Cambio. Specifically, the ruling party competes with Valeria Gandino and Oscar Alteri as vice; United by Mortars with the Peronist candidate Ider Peretti and María Teresa Marengo as vice and Sebastián de Marchi, whose vice is María Cristina de Carli from the Alternative sector.

Likewise, the citizens of Jesus Maria, Colón, they must choose between Federico Zárate, from Together for Change, Mauro Di Pol from United for Jesus María, backed by Governor Juan Schiaretti, Daniel Gatica from the Córdoba Neighborhood Center, Nahuel Ibarras from Somos Jesús María and Norma Peñaloza from the FIT -Unit.

In addition, there will also be electoral processes in La Cumbrecita, Villa Rumipal and Villa Yacanto (Calamuchita); Golden Water and General Peace Station (Colón); Bengolea, Huanchilla and Santa Eufemia (Juarez Celman); Mount Ox (Marcos Juarez); The beach (Minas); Las Higueras and Malena (Fourth quarter); El Crispin, Pedro E. Vivas and Piquillin (River First); Saint Peter and Saint Joseph (Saint Albert); Saturnino M. Laspiur (Saint Just); General Fotheringham (Third Up) and Ballesteros, Ballesteros Sud, Monte Leña and Morrison (Unión).