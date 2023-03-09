Several people lost their lives today after get caught in the middle of a shootout in the city of Hamburg, in northern Germany. The German news agency DPA said “several” people had been killed and some injured, but He did not give exact figures.

For their part, police said on Twitter that a large operation is underway in the city’s Alsterdorf district. At the moment there were no more details about what happened, although it was explained that it is a large-scale operation. “So far there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime”they added.

According to various media outlets, the population of the port city was warned of a “extreme danger” via the disaster alert appand the police asked people to avoid the area.

«Immediately seek shelter in a building“The message added, asking people to” only make phone calls in extreme emergencies, so as not to overload the lines.

The Spanish newspaper El País confirmed that at least six people died in the event. The German newspaper Bild reported that the number has already risen to seven fatalities and eight injuries.

What is known about the shooting in Germany

It all began around 9:00 p.m., when the first calls for help to the firefighters and the Police began to be received, who sent a large number of ambulances and emergency services to the area.

The shots were fired in a religious center of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The place of worship is a three-story building located on a six-lane street in a sparse area of ​​low-rise houses.

The suspects fled the site after the shooting, German media reported.

The first images of the place show a large concentration of ambulances and police vehicles and dozens of agents in front of the building, some of them with uniform and weapons of special operations groups.

In a photograph published by Bild you can see what he describes as the body of one of the victims lying at the entrance to the center. On a coat rack in the hall of the building you can see many coats hangingwhich could indicate that a meeting was taking place inside with multiple attendees.

With information from AP and El País



