A month after receiving the sentences for the murder of Fernando Báez Sosa at the exit of a bowling alley in Villa Gesell, the group of rugby players broke. The eight young people are fighting among themselves and point to Máximo Thomsen for having “sunk them all.”

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Those convicted of the crime of Báez SosaThey assured that Thomsen was the rugby player who hit Fernando the most and ended up killing him and condemning the group.

Although, on the one hand, there are those sentenced to life imprisonment and those who received a sentence of 15 years, the latter tried to change lawyers without luck, since they could not cover the high dollar amount he asked for.

But, from the Melchor Romero prison, where they remain housed, it was learned that the rugby players are fighting, they even hit each other in a courtyard, and they clashed with Thomsen. They reproach the young man for the present they are going through.

Thomsen is depressed, receives psychological help and the visits of an evangelical pastor who helps him. In addition, he is also visited by his family and his girlfriend.

The hidden agreement that Máximo Thomsen’s parents made with the lawyer Hugo Tomei

After being convicted of the crime against Fernando Báez Sosa, the families of some of the rugby players who beat the young man to death as he left a nightclub in Villa Gesell they began to question the defense of Hugo Tomei.

Some of them did not hesitate to ask for a second opinion, and budgeted for another media lawyer to try to lower the sentence on appeal, but they could not pay the excessive cost of almost 200 thousand dollars.

That is why the block continues to be defended by Hugo Tomei’s study, who has a hidden deal with the parents of Máximo Thomsen.

“Several of the youngsters insulted Thomsen and plan to stop being represented by Tomei”assured a source from the mayor’s office to the Big Bang News portal, since the sentences generated tension in the group.

The condemned recriminate Thomsen, considered the leader of the group and the one who hit Báez Sosa the most, that the defense acted in his favor and to the detriment of the other members of the group.

Then, it was learned that it was perhaps for this reason that Tomei coordinated with the young man’s parents, and those who paid the defense costs, that the lawyer not talk about roles in the beating. Which could have reduced the sentence for several of them.



