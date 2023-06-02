there are delays with the audit investigating the alleged theft

Two weeks ago the mayor of Cipolletti Claudio Di Tella ordered a third audit to investigate whether María Laura Illesca, the treasurer, he committed more diversions of funds from the municipal coffers. The official was reported to the prosecutor’s office by the mayor himself.

After making known the millionaire robbery in the municipality of Cipolletti, the mayor Claudio Di Tella ordered that a third audit be carried out to track other movements. that the official could have done during the time she held the position of sub-treasurer. At the moment, the figure reaches 5,432,000 pesos.

He legal director of the municipality of Cipolletti, Raúl Franco indicated that “the audit comes with delays, and there will probably be news next week.” At the moment they believe that it would be an individual maneuver.

As the official has more than 20 years of career in the municipality and vast knowledge in the control and exercise of accounting of municipal funds, the hypothesis that the criminal maneuver could be extended over time is being considered.

As reported, the illegal acts discovered began in March 2022, when the municipal official performed tasks as sub-treasurer. In October of that year, she was appointed as head of the position in a regular session of the Deliberative Council.

Given the facts, the Cipolletti Executive ordered that the official be removed from her position while the investigation is carried out. Also, he requested a third Audit, of which the results should have been known this week, but so far no news.

The diversion of funds was detected on May 16

The first diversions were discovered in just 72 hours by the municipal accountant on May 16. As they explained, the Ministry of Finance carried out a routine control in which suspicious financial movements were discovered that pointed to the diversion of municipal funds for personal benefit.

The accountant, who holds a lower position than Illesca, warned a series of suspects transfers to an account from third parties from Credicoop bank. Unofficially it transpired that the account holder is from the environment of the denounced official.

The official was removed from her post with benefits. The municipality ordered the innovation secretariat to take the necessary measures to prevent the leakage of digitized information that could be related to the maneuver.

The criminal complaint was also made in the Cipolletti prosecutor’s office, They explained that they requested different precautionary measures in order to safeguard evidence. For the investigation, the municipality will become a complainant to clarify this fact.

