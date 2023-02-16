There are only 18 pieces in the world!Need for Speed ​​Special Edition RTX 4090 Appears in Seafood Market: Asking Price 16,000

In January of this year, NVIDIA organized a card delivery event and customized 18 pieces of RTX 4090 with the theme of “Need for Speed: Unbound” (NFS: Unbound) and gave them to 18 lucky players.

Based on the RTX 4090 FE public version, the card adds a “Need for Speed: Uninhibited” themed back panel with a V-shaped opening at the end, which can be installed on the graphics card or removed at any time.

In addition, the box style is also specially made.

Usually, the cards are sent out and never seen again, but in Canada, one lucky guy is “sacrificing the pain” to resell his Need for Speed ​​Special Edition RTX 4090.

The graphics card itself costs 3,100 Canadian dollars, and the theme backplane costs 100 Canadian dollars. The total cost is 3,200 Canadian dollars, or about 16,000 yuan, which is worth a top RTX 4090 non-public card.

The player said that he changed hands because his case couldn’t fit, and he directly converted the US dollar price into Canadian dollars without adding any extra money.

Although this kind of theme customization is perfunctory, considering that the RTX 4090 FE public version is no longer easy to buy, and there is also the blessing of faith, interested players may wish to take a look.