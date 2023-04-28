There are poems in paintings, there are poems in paintings_Guangming.com

Author: Xiao Ying (Professor, Department of Philosophy, Tsinghua University)

Wang Wei is a traditional Chinese literati who is good at both poetry and painting. He started the world with poetry, but his painting name was not obvious during his lifetime. However, his self-judgment in his later years was that he was “a poet who used to be a poet, and a painter who was formerly a painter” (“Six Poems by Occasion”). Su Dongpo said: “When you taste Majie’s poems, there are paintings in the poems; when you look at Mojie’s paintings, there are poems in the paintings.” A poet and a painter in one, and the wonderful essence of his poems and paintings.

Today, there are no authentic works of Wang Wei’s paintings in existence. If you want to explore the realm of Wang Wei’s paintings, you can only rely on the more preferable copies based on the evidence of documents. It is said that Wang Wei wrote the long volume “The Picture of Snow in the Mountains and Mountains”, which is a biography highly praised by Zhu Yunming, Wen Zhengming, Shen Zhou, Feng Mengzhen and Dong Qichang in the Ming Dynasty. But this original copy no longer exists, and there are three different copies related to the title and picture in the world: “The Picture of Snow in the Mountains and Rivers”, “The Intention of Snow on the River” and “The Picture of Snow on the Yangtze River”. Judging from the scenery of the pictures, the three pictures should have a common parent. “Snow on the Yangtze River” is the “full copy” of the imitation mother, while “Jiangshan Jixue” and “Jiangganxueyi” are respectively imitations of the mother. The upper half and lower half of the original, but lacks the giant peak and Shazhu scenery about 1 meter long in the middle section of the female parent. The academic circles generally believe that “The Picture of Snow on the Yangtze River” is an imitation of the Ming and Qing Dynasties, while “The Picture of Snow in the Mountains and Rivers” and “The Intention of Snow on the River” came out earlier. Because these two pictures have the inscriptions and postscripts of Wen Zhengming, Shen Zhou, Feng Mengzhen and Dong Qichang respectively, whether they are the original copies of “Jiangshan Xueji Tu” that was widely rumored at that time is controversial in the academic circle.

Su Dongpo visited the original murals of Wu Daozi and Wang Wei in Pumen Temple and Kaiyuan Temple in Fengxiang, Shaanxi. In the painting poem “Wang Wei and Wu Daozi Paintings”, Su Dongpo compared Wu Daozi with Wang Wei, “The Taoist is really majestic and magnificent, as vast as the waves of the sea”, “Looking at this mural today, it is also as if his poems are clear and solid”. “Xiong Fang” discusses Wu paintings, and “Qingdun” discusses Wang paintings. Dongpo’s theory has coordinate significance for us to explore Wang Wei’s painting environment. “There are two clumps of bamboo in front of the door, with snow festivals piercing frost roots. There are countless crosses and chaotic leaves, and the source of each one can be found.” These two poems are dedicated to Wang Wei’s painting of bamboo, calling it “snow festival piercing frost roots”” You can find the source of each one.” This is not only a specific description of the “Qingdun” style, but also clearly points out the beauty and authenticity of Wang Wei’s depictions of scenery. “Majiede is outside the image, just like a fairy thanking a cage fan.” These two lines of poems reveal Wang Wei’s temperament beyond the ethereal. Dong Qichang said: “The most important thing is the so-called Yunfeng stone traces in Moji. They are all out of the sky, and the brushwork is vertical and horizontal, which is related to the good fortune. Dongpo praised Wu Daozi Wang Wei’s wall painting and said: ‘I am in Wei, and there is no difference.’ Know the words.” “(“Painting Zen Room Essays”) is passed down to Wang Wei’s “Shan Shui Jue” saying: “Among the husband’s painting methods, ink and wash is the best. Initiating the nature of nature and creating the power of good fortune. Or a picture close at hand, writing a thousand miles away Scenery. East, west, north, south, Waner present; spring, summer, autumn and winter, born in the brush.” ​​Taking nature as the foundation, returning to nature out of nature, the essence of Wang Wei’s painting environment is here. According to this essence, compared with “Intent of Jianggan Snow” and “Snow on the Yangtze River”, in my opinion, “Jiangshan Jixue Picture” is closer to Wang Wei’s painting environment.

Read “The Picture of Snow in the Mountains and Rivers”

“Jiangshan Jixue Tu” has a total length of 1.71 meters, and can be divided into four themed sections from right to left: Overlooking the Cold Forest, Jiangxiu Jingshe, Fengyonglin Village, and Returning from Fishing in Shazhu. These four sections are spread out horizontally, and the picture space is roughly divided equally, but they are interlaced with each other.

The first paragraph is “Overlooking the Cold Forest”. The frame begins with a rocky hill in the foreground in the lower right corner. The hills are in the shape of layered gullies, with several dead trees growing obliquely and vertically between the gully folds. The trunks of these dead trees are depicted with empty strokes and less chapped brushwork, while the dead branches are in the shape of zigzag and sharp antlers. The brush strokes are simple and powerful, which is very ancient. The contours and grooves of the hills are outlined with dynamic and balanced black lines, and light ink is used for shading, depicting the soft and warm atmosphere of the hills after snow, contrasting with the abrupt and strong shape of dead trees. In the distance of this near-shore hill, across the river, there are successive slopes and four mountains. The outline of the slope bank is in the shape of soft horizontal ripples. After the black line is outlined, it is rendered with simple brushing, and a large amount of white space is used to show the snow. The top of the triple mountain in front of the quadruple mountain is at an acute angle, and green pines stand tall on the ridge, while the top of the highest mountain in the distance has a gap, and the shadows of the trees are faint. Snow covers the slopes and mountains on the opposite bank, and their simple shapes across the river contrast and echo with the beautiful hills and vigorous old trees in the foreground.

Biography of Wang Wei’s “Snow in the Mountains and Rivers” (partial) “Overlooking the Cold Forest”

The sloping dead trees and the slope on the other side of the river in the foreground not only mark the river area between the two banks, but also mark the wider and farther river area in front of the left. Regarding the openness of the river area, in the foreground at the lower left corner of the picture, a small island placed between mountains and rivers is described for the first time with its loneliness and smallness, while the understated snowy mountain shadows of the two veins in the distance across the river are echoed. Make the second narrative; between the small islets and distant mountains, a sailboat with its elegant and clear image becomes the third narrative. Whether the sailboat is coming or going is uncertain. It lacks fine detail, however, its outlines are clear and every detail is drawn with precision and finesse. It is not an exaggeration to say that it is a small mark of Wang Wei’s “Qingdun” painting. After these three polyphonic narrations, the sense of the infinite vastness of the river region is displayed in the limited blank space of the painting.

The second section is “Jiangxiu Jingshe”. This section takes reefs of different sizes and states in the foreground as the theme. In the middle of the right end of the picture is a yard built on a reef platform. This courtyard is a patchwork combination of pavilions and huts. Although it only depicts the outline without details, it is drawn with fine brushwork, simple and fine. The guardrails surrounding the courtyard are also meticulously painted. The yard on the reef platform shows the same exquisite antiquity as the sailboat in the river. However, the real subject of this scene is the array of reefs whose giant peaks obscure the courtyard houses and pavilions.

“Jiangxiu Jingshe” of Wang Wei’s “Jiangshan Jixue Picture” (partial)

There are about 10 reefs in these arrays, with different sizes, lying on their backs and standing up, with different shapes and postures. At first glance, they feel chaotic and even cumbersome. However, when examined carefully, they reveal a subtle harmony. The outline and texture of the reef are outlined with dynamic ink lines and lightly dyed with light ink. These ink lines extend freely like spring silkworms, but seem to be unified by an invisible guiding force, showing a seamless rhythm from left to right and from bottom to top. On the right side of the picture, the boulder that blocks the courtyard and pavilions is actually the leader of all the reefs. But instead of controlling, it calls out to the rhythmic harmony of the group. This can be said to be the resonance of a string that has no beginning, no end, and no end.

Most of each reef is rendered in light ink, so the main part of the reef is gloomy, which seems to show a twilight atmosphere. However, the top of a reef, especially the upper left corner, shows a bright light color with a blank space, which seems to be the reflection of the snow, or the sunset glow shining on the snow on the rock. “Ink and wash is the best”, that is, white and black or white and ink complement each other, and white is used as ink, emptiness and reality, existence and non-existence. The wonderful use of these contradictory and opposite elements is the essence of Chinese painting, and ink painting is the It is the kind of painting that best embodies this wonderful meaning. In this painting, the chords of the strings lined up by the reefs are given a natural background through the magical use of ink and wash.

In this painting, three figures appear. The two people meeting on the ramp between the reefs seem to be a meeting between a visitor and a host, it may be a first meeting, or it may be a farewell. The two of them live in the middle of this painting, surrounded by reefs and dead trees, at the same distance from the courtyard on the high platform on the right and the slender island extending into the river on the left. At the corner of the island in the lower left corner of the picture, there is a hut where a fisherman lives. A fisherman is fishing with a fiber net at the head of the island. The reef at the bottom of the picture and the long slope at the corner of the island are all submerged in the river, and there is even a dead tree standing upright in the river. Therefore, this is an island in the river, the reefs and trees seem to be shaped by the wind and waves in the river, and they continue to show the turbulent and swaying melody. If we are familiar with the various forms of lotus in traditional Chinese painting, we will see that these reefs, and even the high platform that builds the foundation of the courtyard, are endowed with the shape of lotus to a certain extent. Therefore, the life performed by the owner of the yard, the visitors from afar and the fishermen on this river island is not only secluded, but also contains a certain sacred atmosphere. The undulating silhouettes of the distant mountains looking across the river reflect the uniqueness of this secluded world.

The third section is “Fengyonglin Village”. The theme of this section is looking across the river and surrounded by peaks on three sides. On the right side of the slope is a small village with sparse huts. This slope and the peaks surrounded on three sides are covered by deep snow. The green pines scattered on the peaks and slopes are drawn with heavy ink and straight strokes, and the branches and leaves are depicted with short sweeping strokes. In contrast, the dead trees outlined in simple strokes look lonely. The slope bank stretches diagonally from the water inlet at the right end to the left and back, and gently connects to the three-layered peaks that spread out successively. The green pines and dead trees on the top mark the slowness and extension of the main slope. The peaks on both sides of this slope are towering and sharp, becoming a scene that protects it from the outside world. Under this series of arrangements, when we pay attention to the small village on the right side of the picture, we will feel that the small village is not only a sparse hut, but also a desolate world. Those huts with only outlines and no details, with different orientations and scattered positions, seem to have no connection with each other. There are no people coming in and out, and there are no chickens, dogs or birds. At the lower right end of the small village, there is a small slope with a flat road extending to the water, which is obviously the ferry for the small village to travel. However, at this ferry, there is no trace of pedestrians, and no boats passing or mooring.

This section of Fengyonglin Village is shrouded in thick snow. Its spaciousness and simplicity are contrasted with the subtlety and detail of the dead trees and rocks on the islet across the river and in the foreground. In fact, the snow-capped mountains in the distant scene are exactly what you can see from the angle of the river island in the foreground. Because of the vast distance between the rivers, the scenery of the mountains across the river seen at the corner of the island must be empty and rough. This is a flat visual effect. However, the huts and trees on the slope bank in the distant view still have a clear and beautiful image, rather than falling into a melancholy blur. Here, the picture integrates the parallax of physical distance and psychological distance. The scenery it presents is not a betrayal of viewing, but meets the psychological needs of “clear” viewing to a limited extent. Of course, such “parallax integration” makes the peaks, forests and mountains in the distant view and the corner of the river and island in the foreground form a force field of cyclical observation and response. Therefore, while we regard this section of peaks, forests and mountains as a “real scene” across the river, we may also regard it as an imaginary “virtual environment”, which is an ideal that “although we cannot reach it, we yearn for it”. world.

In this way, it can not only explain why this section of peak forest hides a small village with no human habitation, but also the shape of the village houses shows a simple character that has never changed since ancient times. It is ethereal and quiet because of ideals, and it is a “land of longing” rather than a place where people live. It is really a contrast to the Jiangyu in the foreground. The tranquility and elegance of the latter are reflected in a more natural and authentic way in its simplicity and simplicity, and this image has a unique image because of its simplicity and authenticity. A sense of transcendence. This is probably Dong Qichang’s feeling of “like a fisherman entering the Taoyuan” when he read Feng Mengzhen’s “Jiangshan Xuejitu”.

The fourth paragraph is “Fishing return from Shazhu”. This piece of painting takes the sandy islands and shallow islets in the middle ground and the mountains in the distance as the theme. The snow is covered and dyed, and the sky is full of color. The right end of the picture rises from the steep peak in the upper section, and a small path circles at the foot of the peak, passes through a small hill protruding from the water, and connects with an arc-shaped wooden bridge. The left end of the wooden bridge is connected to the snowy Shazhu. The latter spreads smoothly to the left and submerges in the water. Across the narrow water area, two low river islands are displayed side by side from right to left. The trees are sparsely planted, and there is a shallow stream flowing at the intersection of the two islands. The river bank in the background connects the undulating peaks with hills that rise in the distance. When we look closely at the wooden bridge, we will find a fisherman carrying a fiber net on the bridge. He is walking towards the left end of the bridge. We moved our eyes to the left along the direction the fisherman was going, and saw a small boat moored on the side of the back in the middle of Shazhu, and three or four moving figures could be vaguely seen on the boat. This flat boat should be the home of fishermen walking on the bridge. This flat boat is so small and hidden, compared with the surrounding trees and rocks, it is as silent as a leaf of duckweed sitting on the water.

Biography of Wang Wei’s “Snow in the Mountains and Rivers” (partial) “Fishing Returning from Shazhu”

Compared with the previous three paragraphs, this section of the painting scene seems to have entered a kind of silence like a long time ago. The snow covering the mountains and rivers is so heavy, the Shazhuyu rocks, the distant slopes, the green pines and withered trees all mark the desolation and coldness of the snow with silent images. The existence of the fishermen returning from the bridge and the occupants on the boat does not break the silence, but engraves the silence with the imprint of human habitation. However, Shazhu and Jiangyu are covered with a warm light, which is the vitality of the moist snow breathing. It is not produced by people, but it gives people the hope and encouragement of life. Let’s look back at the giant peak and the trail at the foot of the peak facing the river at the beginning of this painting, and they are also shining brightly. The returned fisherman hobbled on the crumbling wooden bridge with his fiber net on his shoulders. The green pines behind him and the dead trees in front of him marked his fatigue and tenacity at the left and right ends of the wooden bridge. We can imagine that when he reached the boat ahead, he would be greeted warmly by his relatives and friends on board, and the day’s work would end with a rest on the boat at night. Therefore, the silvery long slope at the end of the picture ends with the dragon’s tail, which has changed from sleek to slender, submerging into the river, which is a kind of meaning of destination.

Wang Wei’s trip to the south of the Yangtze River and the turning point of his outlook on life

How can Wang Wei paint such an ethereal and clear image of snow? This may have to find the answer from his middle-aged experience.

Wang Wei is a native of Shanxi, his ancestral home is Qi County, Shanxi, and he was born in Puzhou, Hedong (now Yongji, Shanxi). After he became an adult, he spent most of his life in the Central Plains of China, with Chang’an (now Xi’an) as the center. However, when he was middle-aged, he went to the northwest and south of the Yangtze River respectively. In the twenty-fifth year of Kaiyuan (737), Wang Wei was appointed to supervise the censor, went to Liangzhou (now Wuwei, Gansu) to celebrate the festival in Hexi, and returned to Chang’an the next year. This year’s trip to the northwest allowed him to experience the scenery outside the Great Wall of “the desert is solitary, the sun is setting in the long river”. In the winter of the twenty-eighth year of Kaiyuan (740), Wang Wei was appointed as a supplementary envoy to Lingnan, and returned to Chang’an in the spring of the following year. Wang Wei went back and forth from Chang’an to Lingnan, passing through or visiting Xiangyang, Yingzhou, Xiakou, Lushan, Jiangning and many other places. It was a trip to the south of the Yangtze River that he completed when he was 40 to 41 years old. This several-month mission not only allowed him to appreciate the scenery of the south of the Yangtze River in detail, but also contributed to a profound turning point in his outlook on life.

Wang Wei set out from Chang’an, passed Xiangyang, Yingzhou, Xiakou to Lingnan; returned from Lingnan to the north, he traveled to Lushan Mountain, and went down the river to Jiangning. Here are three poems written during his journey:

Chusai and Sanxiang are connected, and Jingmen’s nine schools are connected.

Beyond the river flow, there is no mountain scenery.

Fuqianpu, the county town, is turbulent and far away.

On a sunny day in Xiangyang, stay drunk with the mountain man.

(“Overlooking the Han River”)

There are few mountains outside the clouds, and they are rewarded in boats.

Nao blows the Xijiang River, and the autumn sky is full of clear sounds.

The land is far away from the ancient city, and the moon is bright and the cold wave is widespread.

At that time, the game respected the god of the pavilion and restored the net of Master Ku.

Where to send lovesickness, the south wind blows Wuliang.

(“Send Yuwen Taishou to Xuancheng”)

The bamboo path connects the first land, and the lotus peak leaves Huacheng.

The three Chus are exhausted in the window, and the Jiujiang River is flat on the forest.

Sitting on the soft grass, the long pine rings the Sanskrit sound.

Dwelling outside the dharma clouds, watching the world and gaining no life.

(“Dengbianjue Temple”)

“Looking at the Han River” was written in Xiangyang. The scene of criss-crossing rivers and continuous lakes in Xiangyang gave Wang Wei from the northern Central Plains a new vision that he had never seen before. “Where the river flows beyond the sky and the earth, there is no mountain scenery.” These two lines of poems are called “strong lines” by later scholars, which means that they show a great realm and great momentum. Using “beyond heaven and earth” to refer to the vastness of the river is the grandeur of the realm; using “in the middle of existence” to refer to the profoundness of the mountains is the grandeur of the momentum. The great state lies in the shape, the great momentum lies in the potential, and the shape and potential are inferred, and the Han River’s vast water and sky are written. “Send Yuwen Taishou to Xuancheng” is a farewell poem written in Xiakou. “There are few mountains outside the clouds, and you can enjoy it in the boat.” These two poems describe the fun of friends sailing down the river in an imaginary style. “Mountains outside the clouds” and “Appreciation in the boat” turn the long voyage into a leisurely wandering. The mountains are beyond the clouds, and the people are in the boat. Going to the office is a leisure, and traveling far becomes a return. “Dengbianjue Temple” was written on Mount Lu. There are Bianjue Temple and Lianhua Peak on Lushan Mountain. “The bamboo path connects Chudi, and the lotus peak leaves Huacheng.” “Chudi” and “Huacheng” are all Buddhist terms. The first place refers to the land of joy, which is the first place among the ten places for the practice of Mahayana Bodhisattvas; “Huacheng” refers to the temporarily illusionary city, which means that reality is illusory. In Wang Wei’s poem, the bamboo path connects the steps of the temple to the base, and the lotus peak is haunted by clouds and mist, which seems to be transformed from a mirage. However, these two poems are more a metaphor for Zen from the world to the Brahma. “Chudi” and “Huacheng” were originally one. If you obsess over the law, you will be bound by dust; if you look at the dust and vulgarity, you will be liberated. “Stay outside the dharma cloud, and observe the world without life.” Those who have no life do not cling to thoughts of self or objects, and let things happen naturally.

Probably after climbing Mount Lu, Wang Wei went down the river to visit the eminent monk Sui at the Waguan Temple in Jiangning (now Nanjing). The brief friendship with Master Sui enabled Wang Wei to confirm his life ambition of converting to Buddhism. “Youth is not enough to talk about, but it has been a long time since you have known the Tao. You can regret what happened, but you can live with it for the rest of your life… Dedicated to the Dharma, I am willing to reward you with no life.” After returning to Chang’an, Wang Wei, who traveled from south to north at the age of 18, lived in seclusion for a period of time in Zhongnanshan. During this period, he wrote two famous poems:

The middle-aged is quite good at Taoism, and his late home is Nanshan Frontier.

Come and go alone every day, and you will know nothing about victory.

Walk to the poor water, sit and watch the clouds rise.

Occasionally, I was on the old man Lin, and there was no repayment date for talking and laughing.

(“Zhongnan Bieye”)

Taiyi is close to the capital of heaven, and the mountains meet the corner of the sea.

The white clouds look back and close, and the green mist enters and sees nothing.

The peaks in the dividing field change, and the cloudy and sunny are different.

If you want to sleep with someone, ask the woodcutter across the water.

(“Zhongnan Mountain”)

From these two poems, it can be seen that Wang Wei, who lived in seclusion in Zhongnan Mountain during this period, was happy to be alone, knowing himself when he was successful, talking with Lin Sou, and asking the woodcutter for his stay. This is a hermit’s comfortable but quiet life. However, Wang Wei, a hermit who wanders in the mountains and forests, does not feel the loneliness and depression of life. On the contrary, he is enjoying the great freedom and atmosphere of “living outside the clouds of Dharma, watching the world without life”. . “Taiyi is close to the capital of the sky, and the mountains are connected to the corner of the sea. The white clouds look back and merge, and the green mist enters and sees nothing. The peaks change in the wild, and the cloudy and sunny are different.” These six poems summarize the depth, magnificence and harmony of Zhongnan Mountain. Vigorous. However, the beauty of these six lines of poems is not so much to describe the victory of Zhongnan Mountain, but to show us the mind of a lonely, fresh and agile poet who is at ease in Zhongnan Mountain. “Walk to a place where the water is poor, and sit and watch the clouds rise.” “If you want to live with someone, ask the woodcutter across the water.” These two pairs of famous couplets handed down from generation to generation convey to us by no means the depression of a reclusive Buddhist worshiper. (This may be the “non-life” understood by ordinary people), but a harmonious vitality that transcends the world and coexists with heaven and earth (this is the real “no life” in Wang Wei’s poems).

The fundamental meaning of Wang Wei’s journey to the south of the Yangtze River and visiting monks to return to the Buddha is to transcend the secular world and seek the great freedom of being one with the heaven and the earth. To put it broadly, the traditional Chinese literati’s way of worshiping the Buddha is not religious in the final analysis, but spiritual and artistic. “Bamboo path connects to the first place”, Buddhism and Taoism are the bamboo path leading to the original nature for traditional Chinese literati. As far as Wang Wei is concerned, the landscape in the south of the Yangtze River is very different from the magnificent scenery of the Central Plains and Northwest. It is the “first place” of his poetic realm and life turning point when he was 41 years old, and of course it is also the “city of transformation”.

Snow in Wang Wei’s Poems

Wang Wei wrote about a dozen poems about Xue. His “Hunting” says:

The wind is strong and the horns are bowing, and the general hunts Weicheng.

The grass is dry and the eagle’s eyes are sick, and the snow is as light as the horse’s hoof.

Suddenly passed Xinfeng City, returned to Xiliuying.

Looking back at the place where the eagle is shot, the clouds are flat for thousands of miles.

Among them, “the grass is dry, the eagle’s eyes are sick, the horse’s hooves are light when the snow is gone”, “looking back at the place where the eagle was shot, the clouds are flat for thousands of miles” is the most extraordinary police, and “the snow is gone” and “the clouds are flat” express infinite generosity. This poem may have been written in the early years before Wang Wei lived in Hexi (737). Naturally, “Watching and Hunting” is titled “General Hunting” throughout, and “snow” is just a single word for “a scene”. This kind of “passing by one word” is the usual situation in Wang Wei’s Xueshi poems, and this is the case in several Yanxue poems during his Hexi period (737-738). But in the following three poems, the snow scene has become the main scene and theme of Wang Wei’s poems, which determines the meaning and atmosphere of the whole poem.

In the middle of winter, there is still snow, and the spring flow is driving on the market.

The wind is smooth and the sun is embraced, and the mountains and rivers are so delicate.

Carved Hu first cooks in the morning, and it is also cloudy to cook.

High love wave Haiyue, floating life sent to heaven and earth.

A gentleman’s hairpin tassels are as good as dust.

In Suo Leheng’s gate, Tao Ran forgot its value.

(“Traveling on a Dark Day in Dali, Wei Qing’s Bieye in the South of Chengnan, the four tones use each of the six rhymes in sequence”)

The young man has little knowledge and is strong in learning and doing fame and fortune.

It is only heard that in the year of the leaping horse, suffering is beyond human wisdom.

That is to say, it’s not just words, tired officials have to try.

If you are widowed, you will be happy, and you will be tired when you are afraid of being negative.

In the clear winter, you can see the distant mountains, and the snow is condensed and green.

Haoran came out of Donglin, expressing my wish to leave the world.

Hui Liansu Qing appreciates, Su Yuchen’s foreign affairs.

If you want to slow down the period of joining hands, how can you drive in the fleeting time.

(“Gift from Brother Treasurer Wai Pei”)

Han Geng spreads the dawn arrow, clears the mirror to look at the decayed face.

The bamboo is startled by the wind, and the mountain is covered with snow when the door is opened.

Sprinkle the air and the deep alleys are quiet, and accumulate elements in the wide courtyard.

If I ask Yuan Anshe, he is still in retreat.

(Wang Wei’s “Recalling Hu Layman’s Home to Snow on a Winter Evening”)

The poem “Dark Sun” was written in 739 or the first month of 740. At this time, Wang Wei was approaching his age and his official career was ups and downs. Especially when Zhang Jiuling, a backer in the palace, was demoted, he had the intention of retiring. “There is still snow in the middle of winter, and the spring is driving on the ruins. The wind and the sun are in the arms, and the mountains and rivers are so beautiful.” This is the scene of spring water gushing, wind and sunshine after the snow and ice melt. However, Wang Wei does not linger on the spring scene in front of him, but takes “high love waves on the sea and mountains, floating in the world. Gentlemen with hairpin tassels, the dust is as good as dust” as his goal. “Gift to Congdi” was written eleven years after Tianbao and before the Anshi Rebellion. At this time, Wang Wei had entered the year of destiny, and it had been more than ten years since he traveled south and returned north, and lived in seclusion in Zhongnan Mountain for the first time. In the past ten years, Wang Wei has moved from Zuobuque to Shizhong. This is what is said in the poem, “It’s not just words, but tired officials have to try.” However, he is dissatisfied with his official career. This dissatisfaction lies not only in the fact that “the year of the leaping horse is only heard, but no wisdom can be achieved by suffering”, but also in that “the young man has little knowledge and is eager to learn and gain fame and wealth”. In the year of his journey to the south, Wang Wei, who had just entered the world, regretted himself because he paid homage to the Master Sui, saying that “you are not enough to speak, but you have learned the Tao for a long time”; The wisdom of a young man with little knowledge. However, in Wang Wei’s body, it is difficult to understand that an official should return to seclusion. It is rare to find pleasure in staying in an official career, and returning to the mountains and forests also entails the responsibility of the time. What he can do, and what is really feasible for him, is to regard “clean rewards” as the most important thing, and talk about things outside the world, just like Xie Huilian, a Song native in the Southern Dynasty. Compared with Wang Wei in the age of no confusion, Wang Wei in the age of destiny feels more deeply the burden of the world – he knows his mistakes but cannot get rid of them. However, it is precisely this unavoidable bondage of life that has cultivated a clear and pure poetic heart in his mind. “I see the distant mountains in the clear winter, and the snow is solidified and green. Going out of Donglin in awe-inspiring manner, express my wish to leave the world.”

“Winter Evening” was written in Wang Wei’s later years, after the Anshi Rebellion. “Han Geng spreads the dawn arrow, and the clear mirror looks at the decayed face.” It is desolate and lonely, and people decline at night. However, what a night of wind and snow creates is a clean, bright, ethereal and quiet world. “The wind startled the bamboo, and the mountain was full of snow when the door opened. The empty and deep alleys were quiet, and the plains and gardens were leisurely.” Wang Wei, who experienced the Anshi Rebellion, served in the imperial court as a crime because of the “false office”. Looking back The chaos and separation in the past may be the lingering fear of “the wind and the bamboo”; however, Wang Wei, who has both his life and his official position, is approaching the age of ears and at the end of his life, not only no longer has the will to “do fame and fortune” , and no longer obsessed with “the meaning of leaving the world“, “opening the door and snowing the mountains” is a piece of clear and pure vitality, extremely cold and open-minded and warm. “Spray the sky and the deep alleys are quiet, and the wide courtyards are full of leisure.” The deep alleys are empty and quiet, the wide courtyards are leisurely, and the pure clarity of the snow is filled with ethereal and unobstructed leisure in the clear and majestic. At this time, Wang Wei, who was in his twilight years, thought of his friend Hu Jushi, who was poor and virtuous, and compared him to the sage Yuan An who did not bother the people with hunger, but stayed behind closed doors in heavy snow. “Ask Yuan Anshe, but I’m still in seclusion.” Taking snow as his ambition and being clean and quiet, this should also be the vitality of Wang Wei’s life in his later years.

“Where the river flows beyond the sky and the earth, there is no mountain.” “There are few mountains outside the clouds, and you can enjoy them in a boat.” Time.” “Seeing the distant mountains in the clear winter, the snow is condensed and green.” “After the wind blows the bamboo, the mountains are covered with snow when the door is opened.” These verses show that Wang Weizhong has been vast, easy, ethereal, clear, clean, and clear since his age. Isn’t it the artistic conception that we suddenly appreciate in the “Jiangshan Jixue Tu” (“Jiangshan Jixue Tu”)? Wang Wei’s original works are no longer available, but with the help of this copy, to explore Wang Wei’s painting environment through Wang Wei’s poetry, isn’t it just like Dong Qichang said in this picture, “like a fisherman entering the Taoyuan”?

