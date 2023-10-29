Home » There are quite a few around town.The charm of galleries that are different from museums[中川大輔ブログ]
There are quite a few around town.The charm of galleries that are different from museums[中川大輔ブログ]

by admin
There are quite a few around town.The charm of galleries that are different from museums[中川大輔ブログ]

I was allowed to go to my favorite art spot for a photo shoot for the November issue of Men’s Nonno!

During this shoot, I thought it would be great to have a gallery. Unlike museums, there aren’t that many works, so you can take your time to look at each work.

I felt that I needed to take the time to really get to know someone’s work.

Maybe it’s because I don’t have much concentration that I feel that way.lol

Once you know about the appeal of galleries, you’ll find quite a few when you walk around town. I didn’t realize it, but it turned out to be a gallery.

It takes courage to enter just a little bit, but I want to do my best.

