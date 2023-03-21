Author: Han Xuan

In Beijing’s performing arts market, resident performances have formed a unique landscape, and after years of precipitation, the brand effect is remarkable. It not only gave birth to many high-quality masterpieces with market influence, but also cultivated batches of powerful actors, attracting Groups of audiences walked into the theater to promote the healthy development of the performance industry. In the past six months, there are also time theaters, Damai New Space and other ambient and immersive theaters that break through the traditional viewing relationship. They combine on-site performances with more fashionable cultural consumption patterns and integrate them into the leisure life of urbanites. The construction of the “City of Performing Arts” provides a variety of elegant demeanor.

The new resident “The Merchant of Venice” has social attributes

Xiaoke Theater continues to launch 9 musicals

“Desperate Love” has performed nearly 3,000 consecutive performances

In the traditional sense, a resident performance refers to a drama or performing arts project, which is performed in a fixed venue. It is generally believed in the industry that more than 50 performances in a row can be called a resident performance. With the rich content of the performing arts market, the concept of resident performances is becoming more and more broad. It is not limited to performing a certain fixed work in a certain theater, but has become a normalized performance in a certain theater with distinctive brand characteristics. For example, Fanxing Drama Village’s “Reckless Love” has been staged for nearly 3,000 times for ten consecutive years, attracting a large number of young students and white-collar workers to watch; Xiaoke Theater, located in the 751D Park, continues to launch “Steady Happiness” and “Waiting for You to Love Me” and other 9 A musical with Xiaoke’s distinctive personal style; in Beijing Geological Auditorium, A33 Theater, Magnetic Theater and other theaters where “Happy Twist” is stationed, there is a lot of laughter…

“Hottest” early residency

“Kung Fu Legend” performed more than 9,000 consecutive performances in 16 years

In the early years, tourism performances in major scenic spots in Beijing formed the earliest model of resident performances.

“There are many forms of performance in tourism performing arts, such as special performances and circus performances held in Chaoyang Park all the year round; another example is repertoire-style, “Golden Face Dynasty”, which has been performed for many years in Beijing Happy Valley Overseas Chinese Town, every two Every year, the repertoire will be revised and upgraded, and there will always be new performances.” Zhang Haijun, president of the Beijing Performance Industry Association and director of the Art Practice Center of the Beijing Dance Academy, said that Beijing is a city with a strong cultural heritage and a well-known tourist attraction at home and abroad. There are rich accumulations of resident performances in the city and tourism performing arts market.

In the resident performance market combining culture and tourism, the Red Theater located at No. 44 Xingfu Street, Dongcheng District once created a legend. The stage play “Legend of Kung Fu” integrating Chinese martial arts, acrobatics, dance and other artistic elements has been in operation since 2004. It has been staged for 16 consecutive years until 2019, with more than 9,000 performances. A large number of foreign tourists must check in when they come to Beijing. It has become a gold-lettered signboard for Beijing tourism and one of the successful examples of early resident performances.

With the rich content of the performing arts market, the concept of resident performances is becoming more and more broad. In Zhang Haijun’s view, the current resident performance can be said to be a “big resident” concept, which is not limited to the performance of a certain fixed work in a certain theater, but has become a normalized performance in a certain theater. Performances with distinctive brand characteristics, such as several Xiaoke musicals staged in Xiaoke Theater, “Happy Twist” series of comedies staged in Beijing Geological Auditorium, Magnetic Theater and other places, as well as Deyun Club, hip-hop bag shop and even many talk-off shows The resident performances in Xiuxiao Theater have gradually refined the performance categories, and each has a group of loyal audiences.

“In terms of the content of Beijing’s efforts to build a ‘City of Performing Arts’, if traditional repertoire is an important pole, then on-site performances are also very important.” Zhang Haijun compared the year-round resident performances on London’s West End and Broadway, London and New York are regarded as the centers of the world‘s performing arts, and the role of resident performances cannot be ignored. “When a city emerges with a lot of high-level repertoires, and long-term resident performances form high-quality word-of-mouth, it will not only attract domestic and foreign audiences. When tourists come, it can also drive the development of the entire chain of the performing arts industry, thereby promoting the economic development of the entire city.”

Perennial resident performer

Shen Teng and Ma Li came out of “The Earl of Wulong Mountain”

“For repertory producers, on-site performances are a ‘double-edged sword’.” Zhang Haijun said that the most obvious advantage of performing on-site performances in the form of one play is to dilute the cost and reduce the additional performances generated by the tour. rent, transportation of props, stage installation, and travel of actors, etc. “But at the same time, resident performances put forward high requirements on the quality of the repertoire. If the quality is not up to standard, the audience will gradually lose, and the operation of the theater will be difficult. for the continuation.”

After years of development and accumulation, Beijing’s resident performances have shown a trend of flourishing, covering various forms such as drama, musicals, cross talk, acrobatics, etc., and also cultivated many classic works, which have been performed for a long time in the market. “Desperate Love”, which was staged in Fanxing Drama Village, has been staged for 10 consecutive years since its official performance in December 2013, with a total of nearly 3,000 performances across the country. Record, as well as the record for the longest resident performance of 7 months.

Hao Weili, producer of Fanxing Drama Village, said that the name of “Desperate Love” sounds like a love drama, but it is not only about love, but also contains rich and eternal themes such as the founding of the Anti-Japanese War, family and country ideals, and intellectual feelings. It’s not a show that focuses on content and plot, so it can attract young audiences from generation to generation.” Fanxing Drama Village has done audience research and has been in operation for many years. The age group with the highest proportion of its audience is stable at 25 to 29 Audiences aged 20 to 24 followed. In the 10 years since “Desperate Love” has been in the show, the audience is almost the same when they watch the show. Beijing, a vibrant metropolis, has a large influx of young people every year, and the long-term performances of excellent plays have also cultivated generations of young audiences for Beijing, which is full of fresh blood.

The continuous performance of a work also provides a stage for the actors to grow continuously. Groups of actors hone their acting skills in the resident repertoire and are well-known by the audience. A balance is achieved in the interaction between “playing people” and “playing people”. . Since the premiere of the famous “Happy Twist” comedy “The Earl of Wulong Mountain”, there have been no less than 10 performances across the country. Shen Teng, Ma Li, Alan, Chang Yuan and other well-known actors have participated in the performance, so this play Also known as the “Whampoa Military Academy” of Happy Twist. In the “Annual Comedy Contest”, which will be broadcast in 2021, the champions and third runners-up Zhang Chi and Wang Hao, as well as the 2022 champions Zuo Lingfeng, Zhang Weiyi and Liu Tong, have all performed dramas on the stage of Fanxing Drama Village for many years , Zhang Chi and Zhang Weiyi were the “veteran” actors when “Desperate Love” premiered in 2013.

A new mode of “new residency”

“The Merchant of Venice” attracts surrounding residents to watch “Shakespeare”

With the development of the performance market, a new mode of on-site performances has also emerged. More and more ambient and immersive performances that break through the traditional viewing mode have become a new trend of cultural consumption for urban audiences. Many new and under-construction small theaters are located in business districts and cultural innovation parks. They also play an important role in promoting surrounding industries and preserving urban culture.

Time Theater is located in Beijing 22nd Street Art District, Baiziwan, near the Today Art Museum and other art institutions that are popular with young artists and fashionistas. Time Theater will open for trial performance in the second half of 2022. After the official opening during the Spring Festival in 2023, the ambient musical “The Merchant of Venice” will be staged non-stop with 4 performances per week. At present, more than 80 performances have been performed, covering more than 1,000 audiences. 10,000 people. According to Li Ni, the director of the play, the audiences who come here include not only young students and white-collar workers, but also parents who live in the nearby Apple community with their children, and many foreign audiences who are shopping in the nearby art district. In the retro-style theater, the audience felt the romantic scene of Venice Water City. While eating snacks and drinking drinks, they interacted with the actors in the play and experienced Shakespeare’s classic plays in an all-round way. Today, it has become a new scene of cultural consumption with social attributes.

Coincidentally, in November last year, Damai’s first new performing arts space “Damai New Space” opened in Longfu Temple Cultural District, which is a historical and cultural landmark in Beijing. Start the resident performance mode, and plan to stage 300 performances in Beijing. “The Market Now” completely breaks down the barrier between the stage and the audience, allowing the audience to participate as the leader in the development of the repertoire, and push the repertoire to an open ending through the interaction with the live actors. At present, the play has gained a reputation of 9.2 points from Damai. Some viewers left a message with emotion: “The plot is over, and I haven’t come out of the nervous and excited mood until I open the door of the theater and see the night in Beijing. It’s a wonderful sense of time travel.” Hit me up, what a fun night.”

Referring to the follow-up operation of Damai’s new space, Li Jing, manager of Damai’s “Of course there are dramas”, introduced that thanks to the open and interconnected development environment of the drama industry in Beijing, the capital, the ecological consumption of “cultural content + scene” is gradually increasing. It has become the mainstream consumption choice for leisure and entertainment of contemporary urbanites. “Damai New Space will not only bring audiences an unprecedented viewing experience, but will also use drama as a link to launch a series of urban lifestyles such as script readings and immersive theater workshops. The cultural activities at the core provide young people with a fresher and more nutritious drama life.” (Han Xuan)

