There is a constant consumption of sunscreens which are becoming more and more hi-tech

In recent years, Italians have understood the importance of sunscreens to protect the skin from the damage of ultraviolet rays. Confirmation also comes from the data of Cosmetica Italia: already in 2021 there was a recovery in the sale of sunscreens, but in 2022 the growth of sunscreens and self-tanners reached 19.6% for a turnover of 402 million euros. It must also be said that the choice of sunscreens has greatly expanded, it is no longer a question of choosing the cream based on one’s phototype, but the offer includes: oils, sticks, emulsions, gels, water and self-tanners, back from fashion, to satisfy all tastes and various needs, from the mountains to the sea. The new sunscreens not only protect against UV rays, but also against infrared rays, blue light, free radicals, with an eye to safeguarding the planet, they are increasingly eco-sustainable in their formula and packaging.

«It is essential to take care of the face & body skin all year round, especially in the summer, in view of the long days on the beach in the sun -, explains Maria Gabriella Di Russo, aesthetic doctor and hydrology specialist in Milan and Formia -. To prevent the skin from dehydrating due to the sun, heat, saltiness, chlorine, but also air conditioning and sudden changes in temperature, constant hydration is needed in order to keep the relationship between water and lipid component unchanged. It is important to drink plenty of water, because it is rich in mineral salts and trace elements, it also helps eliminate toxins and nourishes the skin from the inside, which will be softer, toned and more luminous».

Safe tanning with hi-tech solar products

How to prepare the skin for the sun at the aesthetic doctor

Before leaving for the holidays you can take care of your skin with some targeted treatments that also prepare the epidermis for tanning. «At the aesthetic doctor you can perform all the non-photo sensitizing treatments for the skin of the face, neck and décolleté – continues Di Russo -. The new technology peelings are indicated, very delicate, with acids with an immediate effect that give brightness and hydration. Another treatment is biostimulation with hyaluronic acid and a patented formula based on 8 amino acids, 3 antioxidants, 2 minerals and 1 vitamin to deeply hydrate and nourish the skin. Or biostimulation without needles with a gel based on 33% trichloroacetic acid modulated with hydrogen peroxide and in combination with 5% kojic acid. It is applied with nitrile gloves and a particular massage on the areas to be treated. The treatments that can be done are: carboxytherapy, botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid-based fillers, non-photosensitizing peelings, biorevitalization and dermoristructuration, biostimulation without needles. To avoid: face lifting, blepharoplasty, liposuction, arm and thigh lifting, ablative lasers, fractional lasers with resurfacing, removal of spots and growths, aggressive chemical peels, depigmenting treatments for skin spots and laser hair removal. Don’t do all the photo-sensitizing treatments that leave the skin fragile and hyper-sensitive, without a sufficient keratin layer. The sun is the enemy of scars, medications and hypersensitized skin».

Solar for every need

The solar offer is really wide and for all budgets. The formulas are lightweight non-sticky and most are water resistant. In addition, the de luxe formulas include the addition of antioxidants to slow down cellular ageing. It should be known that the spray format and sun milk is preferable to use it for the body, while creams and emulsions are better for the face. The sticks are indicated for limited areas such as the eye contour, lips and to protect tattoos. Sunscreen formulations are increasingly respectful of the environment, some sunscreens are harmful to corals and can cause coral bleaching.

Collistar in collaboration with the Polytechnic University of the Marches, specialized in Marine Biology, has developed the line of Certified Eco-Compatible Sunscreens with the marine environment. The formula required three years of study. Facial sunscreens must be ultra-light, such as Isdin’s Fusion Water Magic Spf 50, rich in hyaluronic acid, vitamins E and an algae with an antioxidant action. Isdin has also developed a facial sunscreen dedicated to skin that reddens easily, Fotoultra Redness Spf 50 which contains a mix of antioxidants to reduce the stress of the sun’s rays. Heliocare 360º MD A_R Emulsion Spf 50+ by Cantabria Labs is indicated for sensitive skin prone to rosacea, enriched with a natural extract for an intense repairing action. The new Delicious Sun Spray SPF30 by Nuxe for face & body is very practical, with a light and non-sticky texture. To maintain the tan it is essential to apply after-sun. Lancaster offers Golden Tan Maximizer, the line includes 4 after sun products for face and body, with an anti-aging action to prolong the tan for up to a month. Ensures a golden and luminous complexion Sensai Silky Bronze Aftersun Glowing, in the formula an antioxidant complex to preserve the softness and elasticity of the skin.

