Preheating the batteries of the electric car improves its efficiency but in the various studies aimed at optimizing zero-emission journeys, Ford engineers have found that even by heating the floor mats and door panels of EV vehicles, it is possible to extend the range by 5% at each single refill.

The American manufacturer’s experimental research is part of the project Connected Electric Vehicle Optimised for Life, Value, Efficiency and Range (CEVOLVER) of the European Commission. The heated surfaces, designed to extend the annual mileage by hundreds of kilometres, were tested on a 100% electric Ford E-Transit. Since the van is actually used for deliveries, therefore with doors and tailgates opened and closed hundreds of times a day, the special Ford panels with which the occupants come into direct contact – or capable of radiating heat towards the driver and passengers – have maintained the temperature despite the sudden changes in temperature. Which, on the other hand, could not have happened with the hot air diffused by the air conditioner.

In addition to extending range, heated surfaces reduce energy consumption by 13% compared to standard air conditioning operation because the heat from the air flow is more easily dispersed. In the latter savings, lies the 5% extra range to be used for road travel. Electric mileage, Ford engineers point out, can be further improved with eco-routing, modifying the cooling system, intervening on the temperature control of the kinematic chain, using intelligent rapid charging and even pre-cooling or pre-heating the battery itself, before fast charging.

Returning to the electric E-Transit test, the van was equipped with fully heated armrests, carpets, door panels, sun visors and a panel under the steering wheel. The test, which took place in all seasons and weather conditions, involved several deliveries in the city of Cologne and its surroundings with average daily distances of 350 km. The aggregation of data acquired from research on how climatic and road conditions affect range will help the American manufacturer predict more accurately the estimates of the energy required for each specific journey.

Currently, Ford’s Mach-E and E-Transit technologies are already able to assess environmental conditions, and therefore quantify the energy required to bring the cabin and batteries to the optimum temperature, before the pre-established departure time. For example, Ford estimates that if the thermometer reads 0°C, a half-laden E-Transit will maintain 75% of its range when pre-conditioned, versus 66% when starting from cold.

Speaking of both E-Transit vans and current and future Ford zero emission vehicles (the goal by 2026 is to sell 600,000 electric vehicles annually in Europe and produce over two million globally) Markus Espig – the engineer in charge of propulsion systems at the Ford Research and Innovation Center Europe – declared that “the reduction in energy consumption allowed by heated panels not only improves range but also reduces costs, helping to make our way of traveling more sustainable”. And perhaps even our way of living because all the more with rising energy prices, the experimental technology developed by Ford could prove to be a functional idea for keeping domestic environments without radiators warm.