There is agreement! Edinson Cavani will be a Boca player and there is already a date for the signing of the contract

It’s official. Edinson Cavani will play for Boca next season, which with this operation breaks the transfer market and adds the most important incorporation of the management chaired by Jorge Ameal, with Juan Román Riquelme as manager of professional football.

Now Cavani’s arrival novel will have a new chapter this Sunday, the date stipulated for him to disembark in Buenos Airesafter passing through Uruguay. On Monday, after the corresponding medical examination, you will be presented and sign your contract for 18 months with Xeneize.

According to a person close to the Boquense leadership “The small differences that existed with respect to the contract were ironed out and the perfect ending was reached.”

The Uruguayan player, who did not train today with Valencia, He has already signed the termination of his contract with the Spanish club for an amount close to a million and a half dollars to be released and be able to travel to Argentina to join Boca.

Cavani He had a contract with the Valencian club until December 2024 and in the first season, 2022/23, he played 28 games and scored 7 goals.

From the Football Councilheaded by Vice President Juan Román Riquelme, are looking for a way to expedite the negotiation and They have the papers ready to provisionally register him tomorrow in the bona fide list of the Copa Libertadores.


