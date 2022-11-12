She is the lively and lovely princess in “Roman Holiday”; The flower girl who turned the sparrow into a phoenix in “My Fair Lady”;“Sweet Sister” is a young literary and artistic youth in Xiuwaihui.She is bright on the screenAudrey Hepburn。

△From left to right:

“Roman Holiday” “My Fair Lady”

Stills of “Sweet Sister”

However Audrey Hepburnalso in life unknown side.Movies of the week Psycho for the Blind Woman (1967)Witnessed the end of Hepburn’s first marriage.

△ Stills of “Psycho of a Blind Woman”

This film is an important node in Hepburn’s life and career.it’s not only her the last timeWorks with her first husband, Mel Ferrer, before she retired last work， even moreThe last time Hepburn was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress。

△ Stills of “Psycho of a Blind Woman”

Audrey Hepburn and

Mel Ferrer

Psycho, starring Audrey Hepburn And the film’sThe producer was her first husband, Mel Ferrer。

△Mel Ferrer, born in 1917, Audrey Hepburn’s first husband, 12 years younger than Hepburn, had three previous divorces.

Although the marriage between the two was not recognized by the public from the beginning, Hepburn still chose to spend time with him without hesitation。

△ Audrey Hepburn and first husband Mel Ferrer wedding scene

During Hepburn’s golden age on the screen, her husband Mel Ferrer was the driving force behind many of her masterpieces.After the two got married in 1954, under the promotion of their husband, they successively Starring in the films “Mayerling” and “War and Peace”。

△ “Mayerlin” poster (left) “War and Peace” poster (right)

While Hepburn continued to create his own career peaks, Feiler’s own career continued to decline. In 1959, he directed and starred Hepburn for the first time in the film “Cuigu Fragrant Soul”. Bad reputation and box office. Later, when Hepburn was filming “My Fair Lady” released in 1964, Cracks in their marriage。

△ Stills of “Cuigu Fragrant Soul”

Perhaps because of the pain of war and the departure of his father in childhood, Hepburn cherished this marriage very much. When she learned that Feiler was preparing for “Psycho for the Blind Woman”, Even though the two have been separated for a long time， Hepburn still decided to support her husband and star in the film。 Shortly after the film was released, Hepburn announced that she would be retiring to save her marriage.

△ Fragment of “Psycho of a Blind Woman”

Audrey Hepburn worked hard

Acting a blind girl

When filming “Psycho of the Blind Woman”, Hepburn always regarded this film as his last work. Take out 12 points of strength to play the blind female role in the film。

△ Director Terence Young

In order to play the role of a blind woman, Hepburn went to the blind clinic for professional training， Wear a blindfold to adapt to life in a state of blindness,Learn how to make a phone call with your blind eyes, how to use your temperature to sense whether there is a light bulb in front of you, and more. However, when she went to see the film sample with confidence, but feel very disappointed， Because his eyes don’t look like a real blind man。

△ Fragment of “Psycho of a Blind Woman”

To solve this problem, Hepburn wore special contact lenses customized for her by the crew, This pair of glasses can make her vision become white. Hepburn said that wearing it is like getting sand in your eyes, and your eyelids turn red when the wind blows.

△ Stills of “Psycho of a Blind Woman”

In the end, the effect presented by the film convinced not only Hepburn himself, but also audiences and critics. “Psycho of a Blind Woman” not only earned Hepburn a Best Actress nomination at the 40th Academy Awardsalso earned a whopping $17.5 million at the box office at a cost of $3 million.

△ Fragment of “Psycho of a Blind Woman”

super high configuration

The main creative lineup

In addition to Hepburn, this movie is also highly configured with its script and director. The screenplay of the film comes from Frederick Knottthe British stage playwright’s predecessor, “The Telephone Murder,” It was brought to the screen by Hitchcock in 1954。

△British playwright Frederick Knott

From left to right are

“Phone Murder” poster “Psycho of the Blind” poster

And the director of the film, Terence Young, also has a great background. He is better known as “the creator of the movie “007” series”. The director also applied the creative experience of the “007” series to this film.

△ Director Terence Young

His works from left to right

“007 Thunderball” “007 Dr. Nuo”

“007 Russian Love”

This week, let’s walk into the excellent film “Psycho of a Blind Woman” together to see how the blind girl played by Hepburn fights three against one another and retreats completely!

Coming up next

show scene

In this issue of the CCTV-6 movie channel “A Date with a Good Movie” Saturday’s promotion, Promoter Lan YuWill take you into the movie “Psycho of the Blind Woman” and enjoy Audrey Hepburn’s meticulous interpretation. In the Sunday Film Review, Sun Chengjian, a researcher at the Film and Television Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Arts、 Suo Yabin, a professor at the School of Drama, Film and Television, Communication University of China、 Actor Zhong WenguanAnd the host Lan Yu continued to interpret the groundbreaking suspense film “Psycho of the Blind Woman” at that time.

△The scene of the film review version

【Welcome to watch this program】

CCTV-6 Movie Channel “A Good Movie Has an Appointment”

Saturday 12 November

23:24 Saturday Promotion

23:33 “Psycho of a Blind Woman”

Sunday 13 November

13:16 “Psycho of a Blind Woman”

15:02 Sunday Review Edition

Source: good film about

Edit of this issue:Hao He,Xiao Huiji

Graphic layout: Jin Ziyu

Text editor: Gong Shuang

Turn on the TV to watch movies, click to watch!Return to Sohu, see more