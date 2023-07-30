there is an injury and damage

Ukraine attacked Moscow early Sunday with three drones, injuring one person and forcing the temporary closure of one of the four airports located around the Russian capital, Russian authorities said.

The Russian Defense Ministry described the incident as an “attempted terrorist attack by the kyiv regime.”

One of the drones was shot down on the outskirts of Moscow by anti-aircraft defense systems and two more were neutralized with electronic jamming. The last two fell in the Moscow City business district in the capital.

Photographs from the place where a drone crashed showed the damaged façade on one level of a skyscraper.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the attack “insignificantly damaged” the exterior of two buildings in the Moscow City district.

A security guard was injured, emergency officials were quoted as saying by the Russian state news agency Tass.

Flights in and out of Vnukovo airport on the city’s southern outskirts were suspended for an hour or so, according to Tass, while airspace over Moscow and outlying regions was temporarily closed to all aircraft.

